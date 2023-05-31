Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Central Community College will stage a high school All-Star Boys and Girls Basketball game on Thursday at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus featuring some of the best seniors in the area.

The girls game starts at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game following. In the girls game, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family head coach Kandee Hanzel will coach the Green Team while Clarkson/Leigh head coach Matt Murren will lead the Silver Team.

Green features HLHF's Halle Beller, Scotus Central Catholic's Hailey Steffensmeier, Boone Central's Macy Rankin and Mara Ranslem, Lakeview's Haley Frenzen and Tori Osten, Columbus High's Kelyn Garrelts and St. Edward's Malaina Francis.

The Silver Team comprises of Clarkson/Leigh's Korbee Wendt and Jessica Hoffman, Humphrey St. Francis' Emma and Hannah Baumgart, Scotus' Kaelyn Dierman, Lakeview's Josie Bentz, Boone Central's Karlie Wies and St. Edward's Jean Cumming.

Scotus assistant coach Zach McPhillips and Osceola head coach Jason Zelasney will coach the Silver and Green Team, respectively.

Columbus' Connor Martinez, Lakeview's Turner Halvorsen, St. Francis' Jaden Kosch, Boone Central's Alex Christo, Howells-Dodge's Aiden Meyer, Clarkson/Leigh's Mason Whitmore, Aquinas Catholic's Krae Lavicky and Madison's Diego Gastelum will play on Silver.

Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney, St. Edward's Isaac Roberts, HLHF's Sage Frauendorfer and Randal Gronenthal, Boone Central's Ryan Drueppel, Schuyler's Gavin Bywater, Howells-Dodge's Aandy Dominguez and Twin River's Trey Quick will play on Green.