Newly graduated athletes from local high schools flocked to the 42nd Annual Central Community College Women's All-Star Game.

The game had 15 of the area's best take part in the action of a Green vs. Silver game.

Taking the victory in the game was the Silver team with a 50-42 win. The Silver team led for most of the game after trailing 11-8 after the first quarter.

The Silver team would then outscore the Green team 16-10 in the second quarter to take a 24-21 lead into the half.

In the third, the Silver team scored 18 points to Green's 10 taking a 42-31 lead to the fourth quarter. In the final quarter of play, the Silver team closed the game being outscored 11-8 but holding on to a 50-42 lead to win the game.

Despite being on the losing side, Lakeview's Tori Osten had the pleasure of being on the opposing side of Lady Vike's teammate Josie Bentz.

Osten scored seven points and Bentz finished the game with two points for the Silver team.

"It was fun, we would talk back and forth, and I'd guard her here and there," Osten said. "It's more fun to guard her in an actual game than just in practice."

While the goal of the game is for the athletes to have fun, there was still a lot of competitive spirit.

"I thought it was going to be a little easier than it turned out. I thought it was going to be like we were going to have fun, talk a little trash here and there but it was pretty tough," Osten said. "It's a pretty good opportunity for them to want me to come and play here."

Like most All-Star matchups, your teammates may end up being long-time rivals which is the case for Osten and Scotus Central Catholic's Hailey Steffensmeier. Steffensmeier finished with eight points in the game.

"It was great to finally work together instead of always trying to find their weaknesses," Steffensmeier said. "It's great to be on the other side of things and be able to work and celebrate with them."

For Steffensmeier, the game marked the end of her competitive basketball career.

"It was a great honor, I'm going to miss it greatly," Steffensmeier said. "Being able to play one more time was great and I really enjoyed it."

Joining Steffensmeier and Osten on the Green team were Columbus High's Kelyn Garrelts and Lakeview's Haley Frenzen who scored six points in the game.

Playing for Columbus, Garrelts hasn't been able to play against some of the girls taking part in the game.

"I've heard of how good some of the small schools are so it was good to see how competitive they are," Garrelts said. "It was really fun to just play with other people from smaller schools. We got along really well so that was a lot of fun just to come out here and play a sport we all love."

Garrelts was the lone Discoverer taking part in the game.

"It means a lot that my coach thought of me to nominate me for this," Garrelts said. "I had a lot of fun with it and I'm really glad he did."

The Green team also had four players from area schools, including Halle Beller of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, St. Edward's Malaina Francis and the Boone Central duo of Mara Ranslem and Macy Rankin.

Beller led the bunch with nine points, Rankin scored six and both Francis and Ranslem each scored two points.

On the Silver team, Bentz was joined by four area athletes including Karlie Wies of Boone Central, Jean Cumming and the Humphrey St. Francis twins Emma and Hannah Baumgart.

Hannah led the group with 11 points in the win, Wies scored six and Cumming scored two.

Leading the Silver team in scoring was Clarkson-Leigh's Korbee Wendt who scored 23 points.