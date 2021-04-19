CHS hires 600 game winner, former Discoverer

Schaefer transitioned to girls basketball when he took over the head girls job at Deer Trail in Deer Trail, Colorado in 1986. He's been coaching girls ever since.

Those years on the sidelines as a girls coach have included 17 trips to the state tournament and four state championships. He won four titles at McPherson High School in McPherson, Kansas where he was 272-43 in 17 seasons. He was also on the staff for the boys team that included two state titles.

His 1999 and 2005 girl teams won championships with perfect records. The program in total, from grades 8-12 were a combined 75-0 in those seasons. At one point, his teams won 56 games in a row, third-best all-time in Kansas, and had a 45-game road winning streak that spanned three years.

Schaefer has been at Chrisman since 2014 where he has gone 136-54 in seven seasons with two trips to state and a fourth-place state finish.

Schaefer's resume includes an emphasis on building a program inclusive of elementary school on up to the varsity level.

"I am very excited about the future of the CHS girls basketball program," Kwapnioski said in the release, "and the opportunities for our athletes to develop from a coach who has accumulated over 600 wins as a head coach."