CHS summer camps getting into full swing
  • Updated
Columbus Discoverers

Columbus High sponsored summer camps are already in full swing starting this week at CHS.

There is a full complement for this summer that lasts as late as August 4. Those who participate in everything from band to football to robotics can find a camp to join this summer.

Registration forms for all the camps are available at Columbus High School and all of the CPS elementary and middle school offices. Forms can also be found online at columbuspublicschools.org and on the CPS Facebook page.

Online registration is also now available through the new SmartSchool-K12 registration platform at https://columbus2067a.cf.wordwareinc.com.

For more information, call the CHS office at 402-563-7050.

This year's schedule is as follows:

Band - Color Guard Camp

July 12-16

Band - Marching Camp

July 26-Aug. 4

Band - Percussion Camp 1

June 1-5

Band - Percussion Camp 2

July 21-24

Basketball - Boys HS Camp Wk#1

June 1-4

Basketball - Boys HS Camp Wk#2

June 7, 9, 11

Basketball - Boys Youth Camp

June 1-4

Basketball - Girls HS Team Camp

June 1-4

Basketball - Girls Youth Skills Camp

June 1-4

Basketball - Girls Youth Team Camp

June 14-16, 21

Basketball - Girls 3-on-3 Youth

June 23-July 21

Basketball - Girls 3-on-3 HS

June 9-July 21

Football - High School Camp

June 8, 10, 14-18

Football – Middle School Camp

July 26-29

Football - MS Passing League

July 13, 15, 20, 22

Football - MS Passing Tourney

July 26, 27, 29

Football - Youth Camp

July 26-29

Robotics Camp

July 6-8

Soccer – Girls camp

June 24-26

Softball - HS Camp

July 26-30

Softball - Youth Camp

July 13-14

Volleyball Camp - MS/HS

June 7-10

Volleyball Camp - Youth

June 8-9

