CHS summer camps getting into full swing

Columbus High sponsored summer camps are already in full swing starting this week at CHS.

There is a full complement for this summer that lasts as late as August 4. Those who participate in everything from band to football to robotics can find a camp to join this summer.

Registration forms for all the camps are available at Columbus High School and all of the CPS elementary and middle school offices. Forms can also be found online at columbuspublicschools.org and on the CPS Facebook page.

Online registration is also now available through the new SmartSchool-K12 registration platform at https://columbus2067a.cf.wordwareinc.com.

For more information, call the CHS office at 402-563-7050.

This year's schedule is as follows:

Band - Color Guard Camp July 12-16 Band - Marching Camp July 26-Aug. 4 Band - Percussion Camp 1 June 1-5 Band - Percussion Camp 2 July 21-24 Basketball - Boys HS Camp Wk#1 June 1-4 Basketball - Boys HS Camp Wk#2 June 7, 9, 11 Basketball - Boys Youth Camp June 1-4 Basketball - Girls HS Team Camp June 1-4 Basketball - Girls Youth Skills Camp June 1-4 Basketball - Girls Youth Team Camp June 14-16, 21 Basketball - Girls 3-on-3 Youth June 23-July 21 Basketball - Girls 3-on-3 HS June 9-July 21 Football - High School Camp June 8, 10, 14-18 Football – Middle School Camp July 26-29 Football - MS Passing League July 13, 15, 20, 22 Football - MS Passing Tourney July 26, 27, 29 Football - Youth Camp July 26-29 Robotics Camp July 6-8 Soccer – Girls camp June 24-26 Softball - HS Camp July 26-30 Softball - Youth Camp July 13-14 Volleyball Camp - MS/HS June 7-10 Volleyball Camp - Youth June 8-9

