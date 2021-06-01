CHS summer camps getting into full swing

Columbus High sponsored summer camps are already in full swing starting this week at CHS.
There is a full complement for this summer that lasts as late as August 4. Those who participate in everything from band to football to robotics can find a camp to join this summer.
Registration forms for all the camps are available at Columbus High School and all of the CPS elementary and middle school offices. Forms can also be found online at columbuspublicschools.org and on the CPS Facebook page.
Online registration is also now available through the new SmartSchool-K12 registration platform at https://columbus2067a.cf.wordwareinc.com.
For more information, call the CHS office at 402-563-7050.
This year's schedule is as follows:
Band - Color Guard Camp
July 12-16
Band - Marching Camp
July 26-Aug. 4
Band - Percussion Camp 1
June 1-5
Band - Percussion Camp 2
July 21-24
Basketball - Boys HS Camp Wk#1
June 1-4
Basketball - Boys HS Camp Wk#2
June 7, 9, 11
Basketball - Boys Youth Camp
June 1-4
Basketball - Girls HS Team Camp
June 1-4
Basketball - Girls Youth Skills Camp
June 1-4
Basketball - Girls Youth Team Camp
June 14-16, 21
Basketball - Girls 3-on-3 Youth
June 23-July 21
Basketball - Girls 3-on-3 HS
June 9-July 21
Football - High School Camp
June 8, 10, 14-18
Football – Middle School Camp
July 26-29
Football - MS Passing League
July 13, 15, 20, 22
Football - MS Passing Tourney
July 26, 27, 29
Football - Youth Camp
July 26-29
Robotics Camp
July 6-8
Soccer – Girls camp
June 24-26
Softball - HS Camp
July 26-30
Softball - Youth Camp
July 13-14
Volleyball Camp - MS/HS
June 7-10
Volleyball Camp - Youth
June 8-9