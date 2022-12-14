Clarkson/Leigh Super Senior: Kyle Kasik

Clarkson/Leigh senior Kyle Kasik has experienced a whirlwind start to his senior year.

Kasik led the Patriots to their first state football championship on Nov. 21, rushing for 322 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-20 victory at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Coming off the high of winning the state title, Kasik stepped onto the hardwood less than two weeks later as the lead man for the Patriots boys basketball team.

"It's definitely a change because the last couple years we had a couple weeks to prepare for basketball, so it's been different with just two practices before our jamboree game," Kasik said. "Hopefully we'll start off strong with our games coming up."

Kasik averaged 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season, the most of any returning Patriot. He's the only starter back following the graduations of Eli Hays, Carter Hanel, Jarred Novotny and Mitch Beeson.

"Definitely got to have patience with everybody because varsity basketball is definitely faster pace, so I just got to play along with everybody developing and realize what everybody's strengths is on the team," Kasik said.

Last season was the Patriots' most successful campaign as they qualified for their first district final in program history. After winning the football state title, it gives Clarkson/Leigh momentum heading into the season.

"Definitely from last year we gained confidence and definitely from football we showed that we have some athletes on our team that we can compete at a high level, so that has definitely boosted our confidence going into this year," Kasik said.

Kasik battled injuries during his first three basketball seasons. As a freshman, he broke his arm and missed a couple games. As a sophomore and junior, he said he fractured his hip.

The senior overcame those injuries and scored in double-figures 12 times last season and scored at least 20 points twice. Despite the long football season, Kasik said he's fully healthy.

"Freshman year was definitely a struggle year. I had to play a little varsity minutes and it was a rough year for me," he said. "I had a little bit lack of confidence, but my sophomore and junior year I definitely increased my playing ability. This year I've got a lot of confidence coming in with my ability."

The Patriots look to build off a 19-6 season and take the next step and qualify for the state tournament for the first time as a co-op school. Leigh was the last to play at state in 2007 when it was the state runner-up.

"My goal as a team is to definitely make state," Kasik said. "I just want to get the atmosphere for basketball. I'm pretty close to the school record for assists, so I guess it would be nice to get that too."