Cohen Pelan's 3-point play propels Shamrocks to upset win

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball opened the season Thursday against Class C-2 No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia. The Shamrocks, coming off a 4-19 season, started the night strong scoring the first seven points of the game.

They built themselves a 14-point lead in the second quarter leading 25-11, but slowly the Bluehawks chipped away at the deficit. Hastings St. Cecilia took its first lead of the game with 4:23 remaining in regulation and led 45-41 after its second straight 3-pointers.

Caleb Cameron, with the Shamrocks trailing by four with under a minute remaining, scored a layup after a steal at half court from Jackson Heng.

The Bluehawks missed the front end of a 1-and-1 giving the ball back to Scotus with a chance to tie or take the lead.

Cohen Pelan possessed the ball at the top of the key and drove into the paint, knocking down a contested jumper in the paint and drawing a foul. The sophomore drained the free throw to put the Shamrocks ahead 48-41 with 21.8 seconds remaining.

After a St. Cecilia timeout, Jack Faust jumped into a passing lane in the paint to tip the ball into the hands of Owen Lindhorst, who heaved the ball down the court to seal the victory.

Shamrocks head coach Mike VunCannon said the win was a culmination of the hard work the team's put in since June.

"(Tonight) was just a great show of how hard they've worked in practice leading up to now," VunCannon said. "They want to play fast, so we're playing fast, but then you also have to understand when you play fast and it's not there, how to execute in the half court and we did that for the most part tonight."

Pelan said the game-winning play was originally designed for Faust, but once he saw the lane open, he pounced on the opportunity. The sophomore scored all five of his points in the fourth quarter.

"It feels great. We've been through a lot the last year," Pelan said. "It's what we've been working for all offseason all year."

VunCannon said the confidence of building the big first-half advantage carried over into the second half when they needed to make plays down the stretch to get the win.

"A lot of times when things don't go your way, it's easy to get deflated and everything, but we just kept competing. We knew we were going to make mistakes," he said. "We made plenty of mistakes (tonight), but the best players are the ones that make that mistake and then come back and make up for it next play or two plays later or 10 plays later. It doesn't matter."

Max Wemhoff finished the night with a game-high 12 points. The 6-4 sophomore scored three of his six field goals on offensive rebounds.

"I was getting open," Wemhoff said. "Teammates were making good passes. I was making good shots."

It was a balanced scoring effort for Scotus as the Shamrocks received scoring contributions from six different players. Faust totaled 10 points, Heng ended the night with nine points and Lindhorst tallied four points.

"They all have their strong points. Jackson Heng is our best 3-point shooter. Caleb Cameron is our next best 3-point shooter, but he can also go to the rim. Jack Faust is very efficient in the paint," VunCannon said. "Max (Wemhoff) is very athletic. Owen Lindhorst goes to the rim pretty strongly. Blake Wemhoff does the same thing. Everybody knows their role, so we piece that all together and that's what you get."

For the first time in six years, the Shamrocks won their season opener. That win also came against Hastings St. Cecilia on Dec. 1, 2016. Pelan said the win was exactly what the team needed as a launching pad for the rest of the season. The next game for Scotus is Tuesday at West Point GACC.

"We were 4-19 last year. That's no fun. You can't strengthen your soul when it's all easy and fun and nice. You have to go through that trial," VunCannon said. "You have to go through that sufferings and then that inspires ambition and then you achieve success. We achieved success tonight. That's where we're at. Now we just need to keep building on that."