Columbus boys, girls basketball each lose big on road to Lincoln High

Thursday was a tough night for the Discoverer basketball teams with the two teams losing by 40 or more points on the road. The boys lost to Lincoln High 70-28 as the girls fell to the Links 66-26.

Both the boys and girls dropped their 10th game of the year with this loss.

Columbus boys

In the 42-point loss, Columbus struggled shooting with the team shooting 10 for 37 (27%) from the field.

The offense had difficulties against Lincoln, but so did the defense. The Links shot 29 for 58 (50%) from the field in their 70-point barrage.

The Links' offense was hot throughout as Lincoln quickly started with a 22-6 lead after the first quarter followed by a 16-8 second quarter in favor of the Links.

Lincoln held on to a 38-14 lead at the half and would outscore the Discoverers 20-10 in the third and 12-4 in the fourth to secure the 70-28 win for the Links.

No Discoverers finished in double figures with only two finishing with more than five points. The duo of Griffin Micek and Caden Kapels each scored six points in the loss.

The 42-point loss Thursday is the fourth time this season that Columbus has played in a game decided by 40 or more points this season. Three of the Discoverers' first four games ended by over 40 points with a 51-point loss to open the season against Bellevue West followed by a 42-point loss to Lincoln East and a 45-point win over Buena Vista.

With the loss to 11-5 Lincoln East, Columbus has now fallen to 5-10 on the season. The Discoverers are currently on a four-game losing streak with Columbus set to travel to Bellevue East (6-10) today.

Columbus girls

The Discoverer girls fell to 6-10 on the season in a 40-point loss. Lincoln entered the game with a 13-1 record.

Like the boys squad, the Lady Links were also able to get out to a quick start taking a 20-8 lead after the opening quarter.

Columbus would eat into the Links' lead with a good second quarter outscoring Lincoln 12-9.

At the half, the Links lead 29-20 with the game still within grasp for the Discoverers.

Lincoln would follow up the second quarter by taking the wind out of the Discoverers' sails in a 20-2 third quarter.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the lead sat at 49-22 with the game a mere certainty for Lincoln. In the fourth, the Links' lead would only grow as Columbus was again outscored 17-4 to close the night.

For Columbus, three Discoverers finished with five or more points with Carly Gaedeke leading the way with nine points.

Ayla Janssen and Grayson Gentile each added five points in the loss.

The 40-point loss is the largest of the season for Columbus with the next highest being against Lincoln Pius X in a 36-point loss for the Discoverers. Columbus has now played in two games decided by 40 or more points. The Discoverers beat Buena Vista by 45 earlier in the season.

The loss to the Links puts Columbus at 2-7 in their last nine games with a trip to face Bellevue East (11-3) today to try right the ship for the Discoverers.