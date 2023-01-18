Columbus boys, girls basketball splits weekend matchups

The Discoverer basketball teams were in action Friday and Saturday with the boys and girls each earning wins over Norfolk Friday.

The Columbus boys would lose to Creighton Prep Saturday as the Discoverer girls lost at Omaha Marian.

Columbus boys

The Discovers traveled to Omaha Saturday to face the Junior Jays of Creighton Prep. The Junior Jays got the best of Columbus in a 64-31 win for Creighton Prep.

Creighton Prep jumped out to a quick start over the Discoverers scoring 23 points in the opening quarter and 17 in the second. Columbus was held to 11 and six as the Junior Jays took a 40-17 lead into halftime.

Creighton Prep's lead would continue to grow in the second half as Columbus was held to 14 points and the Junior Jays added 24 points to secure a 33-point victory.

The Discoverers struggled shooting as a team in the loss, going 13 for 58 from the field including 3 for 19 from three-point range.

The Junior Jays were able to hit shots against the Discoverers as a team shooting 24 for 52 on field goals and 11 for 28 from deep.

Columbus had three players score five or more points Saturday with Griffin Micek and Braeden Schefus leading the team with six points apiece. Luke Messersmith added five points for the Discoverers.

In its first game of the week, Columbus was successful against Norfolk Friday earning a 46-39 win over the Panthers.

The two teams played close throughout with Columbus narrowly jumping out to a 15-11 lead after one quarter and taking a 24-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Columbus would proceed to pull away enough to win, outscoring the Panthers 12-9 in the third and 10-8 in the final quarter.

The Discoverers played better on both sides of the ball in their first game in a two-day stretch holding Norfolk to 12 for 39 shooting and finishing 19 for 50 from the field in the win.

Columbus would have four players score five or more points in Friday's matchup with Conner Martinez leading the team with 12 points. Tanner Esch dropped nine points as Caden Kapels was close behind with eight points. Micek and Schefus would also contribute as the duo scored five points each.

With splitting the two games, Columbus is now 5-7 overall and 3-2 in the last five games. The Discoverers' next game is scheduled for Thursday at Hastings before returning home Friday to Host North Star.

Columbus girls

The Columbus girls fell in their second game of the week by 30 to Marian on the road.

The Crusaders played well against the Discoverers in the 72-42 win. Marian outscored Columbus in the first three quarters after scoring 20, 18 and 24.

Columbus was held to 11, 16 and 5 through the first three quarters with Marian leading 62-32. Each team scored 10 in the final quarter.

Marian shot 24 for 58 from the floor including 10 for 30 from deep. Columbus finished 12 for 27 from the field with 3 for 9 from three-point range. Each team scored over 10 points from the line with Columbus finishing 15 for 21 and Marian shooting 14 for 23.

One Discoverer scored in double figures with Jordyn Trotta scoring 10. Three more Columbus girls scored over five with Molly Goc dropping nine, Anisten Barnett scoring seven and Carly Gaedeke adding six points.

In the Discoverers' lone win of the week, Columbus topped Norfolk 52-37.

The Discoverers doubled the Panthers' first half score after scoring 16 in each quarter as Columbus held a 32-16 lead at the half. The Panthers would later outscore Columbus in the second half 21-20.

Two Columbus girls scored 10 or more in the win as Trotta led the team in the scoring with 11 points. Gaedeke also added 10 points for the Discoverers in the win.

Four more Discoverers scored five or more points, Ayla Janssen scored eight as Maggie Luebbe and Goc added seven. Barnett scored five points for Columbus.

The Columbus girls moved to 5-8 on the season after splitting Friday and Saturday's games. The Discoverers are now scheduled to travel to Hastings Thursday and host North Star Friday.