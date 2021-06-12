Columbus boys see potential around the rim

A 1-20 record doesn't exactly make it seem like Columbus High boys basketball is close to a dramatic turnaround next season. Yet, while Nebraska high school boys basketball is in an era of blue chip prospects, and the Discoverers lack that kind of star-studded talent, improving on that dismal 1-20 mark could be as simple as making the easy shots.
That was one of the areas of focus the past two weeks as coach Jordan Hitchcock embarked on his first full summer with CHS. The Discoverers held a camp at the school and Central Community College-Columbus the past two weeks and, among other things, worked on shots around the rim.
Columbus made just 38% of its attempts from 6 feet or closer. Hitchcock would like to see that figure rise to at least 50%. For a team that was often within two or three possessions at the start of the fourth quarter, an extra 6-10 points in the paint could have produced a less lopsided win-loss column.
"We’ve got to be able to finish around the rim. Statistically, it was better for us last year to take a 3 than it was to take a point-blank layup," Hitchcock said. "If we can shoot the 3 at a similar rate and then finish 50% of our shots within 6 feet of the bucket, then we’re going to win some ballgames."
Other areas of interest over the previous two weeks included building depth and learning how to play with a post presence.
Ean Luebbe is coming off a foot surgery and not yet out of a walking boot. Fellow senior-to-be Blake Thompson missed all of the spring soccer season with a hoops injury and, like Luebbe, isn't yet available for basketball training. That plus Tadan Bell's status as one of the best pitchers in the state leaves three spots from the starting roster to be filled in summer activities.
Columbus has been playing at Scotus with the Shamrocks and Aquinas Catholic on Mondays. CHS is also traveling to Lincoln on Tuesdays for the Supreme League. This past Tuesday included games against Lincoln East and Norfolk.
"We’re getting a lot of opportunities to build depth because we’ve got a lot of guys five through nine that are getting a lot of playing time," Hitchcock said. "We're just kind of building that base and getting more experience."
That base includes something Hitchcock hadn't necessarily planned for. Small forward Ashton Lapointe may have added another inch onto his 6-foot-3 frame and, according to Hitchcock, worked his tail off in the spring. That commitment has created a post presence CHS didn't have this past winter.
"We’re hoping we can play more four-out, get post touches and play off a paint touch," Hitchcock said. "We still want to run the floor, we still want to shoot open shots and all that stuff, but it gives us a little more variety in the ways we can make teams guard us."
Hitchcock and the team travels to Denver next week for the Golden Crown Tournament that fill feature competition against teams from across the U.S. and college coaches scouting future talent.
In July, he'll be offering another skills academy like the one that took place this spring. The response to the academy, the work his players have put in on their own and their attentiveness to Hitchcock's vision and expectations have him excited for year two and years to come.
"Give kids a love for the game and give them things they can do to help them express that love," he said. "Then when you have practical things that you’re improving on, you can go compete and do better and you love it more. It’s going to be a slow build, but I really like where we’re at."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.