Columbus boys see potential around the rim

A 1-20 record doesn't exactly make it seem like Columbus High boys basketball is close to a dramatic turnaround next season. Yet, while Nebraska high school boys basketball is in an era of blue chip prospects, and the Discoverers lack that kind of star-studded talent, improving on that dismal 1-20 mark could be as simple as making the easy shots.

That was one of the areas of focus the past two weeks as coach Jordan Hitchcock embarked on his first full summer with CHS. The Discoverers held a camp at the school and Central Community College-Columbus the past two weeks and, among other things, worked on shots around the rim.

Columbus made just 38% of its attempts from 6 feet or closer. Hitchcock would like to see that figure rise to at least 50%. For a team that was often within two or three possessions at the start of the fourth quarter, an extra 6-10 points in the paint could have produced a less lopsided win-loss column.

"We’ve got to be able to finish around the rim. Statistically, it was better for us last year to take a 3 than it was to take a point-blank layup," Hitchcock said. "If we can shoot the 3 at a similar rate and then finish 50% of our shots within 6 feet of the bucket, then we’re going to win some ballgames."