 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Columbus Comeback: Discoverer boys navigate choppy seas against Norfolk; girls win too

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbus High Boys Basketball

Connor Martinez, left, and Ashton LaPointe, right, celebrate with Ean Luebbe (5) after Luebbe scored and drew a foul to give Columbus its first lead with less than a minute remaining Thursday night against Norfolk. CHS trailed by as much as 15 at one point but came back for a 10-point overtime win.

Toughness is an abstract concept. It can't be measured or quantified. Even more so, it's overused to explain the unexplainable.

But what the Columbus High boys had, if anything, on Thursday night against Norfolk was toughness.

Down by as much as 15 at one point in the second half, Columbus continued to hang around until a sequence late in the game when six points in a row and nine of 10 turned the game on its head.

After trailing for the first 31 minutes of the game, Columbus took its first lead with 51.5 seconds remaining. Norfolk answered back and tied the game but the momentum had clearly swung. A 52-52 tie after regulation turned into a 62-52 Columbus High win in overtime in what had to be one of the wildest and most satisfying wins of the last decade or more.

At least in the new building, it was probably the biggest moment ever. CHS hadn't yet beaten Norfolk since moving in during the spring of 2017.

But behind 18 points from Sam Kwapnioski, 17 from Ean Luebbe and the first four of overtime by Connor Martinez, Columbus won its third in a row over Norfolk, second in a row this season and created a memory this group will never forget.

People are also reading…

CHS improved to 5-10 and is on the road Friday at 10-6 Lincoln Pius X.

In the girls game, CHS downed Norfolk 55-29 and snapped a four game losing skid to the Panthers. The Columbus girls also improved to 6-9 and won their third in a row this season. The Discoverers haven't won three in a row in six years.

They got it done Thursday behind 16 points from Addie Kudron and 12 by Tayler Braun. Kudron knocked down four three-pointers while Braun had two and Columbus had nine overall.

CHS led 10-1 after the first quarter, saw Norfolk fight back and tie it 12-12 early in the second but then scored 16 of the next 20 points to end the half with a 28-16 advantage.

The Panthers cut it down to single digits at nine in the third when Kudron sank a three and put it back to double digits for the rest of the night.

The Columbus High girls host 12-4 and No. 6 Lincoln Pius X on Friday night.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Rocks drop road games

'Rocks drop road games

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball dropped a pair of road games in the last two and fell to 3-13 as the losing skid extended to seven in a row.

Columbus girls sweep the weekend

Columbus girls sweep the weekend

The Columbus High girls scored the final 15 points of the third quarter on Saturday at home and built an insurmountable lead that turned into …

Week 9 Boys Basketball Ratings

Week 9 Boys Basketball Ratings

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.1. Omaha Westside (15-1) | 12. Millard North (14-1) | 23. Bellevue West (14-2) | 34. Omaha Central (13-3) | 45. Creighton…

Week 9 Girls Basketball Ratings

Week 9 Girls Basketball Ratings

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.1. Millard South (16-0) | 12. Omaha Central (16-1) | 23. Fremont (14-1) | 34. Lincoln High (11-2) | 55. Bellevue East (11…

Bergan takes round one over 'Rocks

Bergan takes round one over 'Rocks

Sometimes the ball just doesn't go through the hoop. That's how Scotus Central Catholic girls coach Jarrod Ridder characterized a 37-27 loss F…

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News