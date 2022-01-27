Columbus Comeback: Discoverer boys navigate choppy seas against Norfolk; girls win too

Toughness is an abstract concept. It can't be measured or quantified. Even more so, it's overused to explain the unexplainable.

But what the Columbus High boys had, if anything, on Thursday night against Norfolk was toughness.

Down by as much as 15 at one point in the second half, Columbus continued to hang around until a sequence late in the game when six points in a row and nine of 10 turned the game on its head.

After trailing for the first 31 minutes of the game, Columbus took its first lead with 51.5 seconds remaining. Norfolk answered back and tied the game but the momentum had clearly swung. A 52-52 tie after regulation turned into a 62-52 Columbus High win in overtime in what had to be one of the wildest and most satisfying wins of the last decade or more.

At least in the new building, it was probably the biggest moment ever. CHS hadn't yet beaten Norfolk since moving in during the spring of 2017.

But behind 18 points from Sam Kwapnioski, 17 from Ean Luebbe and the first four of overtime by Connor Martinez, Columbus won its third in a row over Norfolk, second in a row this season and created a memory this group will never forget.

CHS improved to 5-10 and is on the road Friday at 10-6 Lincoln Pius X.

In the girls game, CHS downed Norfolk 55-29 and snapped a four game losing skid to the Panthers. The Columbus girls also improved to 6-9 and won their third in a row this season. The Discoverers haven't won three in a row in six years.

They got it done Thursday behind 16 points from Addie Kudron and 12 by Tayler Braun. Kudron knocked down four three-pointers while Braun had two and Columbus had nine overall.

CHS led 10-1 after the first quarter, saw Norfolk fight back and tie it 12-12 early in the second but then scored 16 of the next 20 points to end the half with a 28-16 advantage.

The Panthers cut it down to single digits at nine in the third when Kudron sank a three and put it back to double digits for the rest of the night.

The Columbus High girls host 12-4 and No. 6 Lincoln Pius X on Friday night.

