The Columbus girls lost a tight one Saturday at Kearney in a 46-43 game. The match up came down to overtime, and the Discoverers only scored two points in those extra minutes.

Columbus also was crushed in Friday’s matchup against Millard South as the Patriots topped the Discoverers 78-35.

The two losses extend the Discoverers’ losing streak to three as Columbus falls to 7-14 overall.

Prior to the overtime defeat Columbus hosted Millard South and lost big to the Patriots.

Millard South was dominant from the start of the game as the Patriots outscored the Discoverers 34-9 in the first quarter. Millard South was boosted early by a vicious press that forced 11 Columbus turnovers in the opening quarter.

“The pressure against some of the opponents we have is relentless,” Columbus coach Scott Schaefer said. “We spend a lot of time on it in practice it’s just hard to simulate that athleticism and aggressiveness of the teams we play.”

The Patriots would lay off the press a bit for the remainder of the game but the Patriots still played well against the Discoverers outscoring them 18-12 in the second to hold a 52-21 lead going into the second half.

In the third, Millard South’s lead would continue to grow as the Patriots outscored the Discoverers 18-7 and outscored them again 8-7 in the fourth to close out a lopsided 43-point win.

Columbus finished with two players scoring in double figures as Jordyn Trotta led the team with 12 points off of four buckets from deep and Carly Gaedeke added 11 in the loss.

Millard South currently sits at 20-2 overall and is riding an 11-game win streak.

Against Kearney, Columbus had a chance but ended up falling short.

“They are a senior-dominated team, they have played well at times against some really quality opponents, they’re not as explosive as that team (Millard South),” Schaefer said.

Columbus held a lead throughout outscoring the Bearcats 9-4 in the first quarter. The Discoverers would also hold a lead heading into the half after Kearney narrowly outscored Columbus 11-9 in the seconds.

Columbus led 18-15 at the start of the third as both teams would add a bit more offense with Columbus outscoring Kearney 15-12 taking a 33-27 lead into the fourth.

In the fourth, the Bearcats would tie the game up by outscoring the Discoverers 14-8 to end regulation at 41 points.

In the overtime period, free throws would make the difference for the Bearcats as Kearney went 3 for 4 and tacked on two more points from the field. Columbus could only muster up two points on an Ayla Janssen bucket.

Janssen would finish the game as the Discoverers’ leading scorer with 12 points. Three more Discoverers would finish with five or more points as Trotta and Molly Goc each scored nine and Gaedeke added seven.

The Discoverers will look to bounce back today, Feb. 14, as Columbus travels to Lincoln Southeast to face the 9-12 Knights.

Columbus boys

The Discoverers have now lost nine straight matchups after losing 67-46 to Millard South Friday and 59-27 to Kearney, Saturday.

Columbus played well in the opening half against Millard South as the two teams were tied at 16 after the first quarter. Millard South would then take a two-point lead heading into the half after outscoring the Discoverers 17-15 in the second.

The second half would be all Patriots after Millard South opened the third quarter with a 33-31 lead. Millard South started the third on a 14-2 run and finished it outscoring the Discoverers 17-4.

“We came out and only scored four points in the third quarter, it’s not good enough. Our guys came out battled and hit some shots early,” Discoverers coach Jordan Hitchcock said. “They did a good job of pressuring our stuff in the third, a lot of that is on me I should have called less and just let them play and I think that would have allowed us to handle that pressure better.”

The fourth quarter would open in a similar fashion as the Patriots opened with an 11-2 run. Millard South would outscore Columbus 17-11 in the fourth to clinch a 21-point win.

Griffin Micek and Quinn Freshour would finish as the two Discoverers to score over 10 points with Micek leading the team with 15 and Freshour adding 11.

Columbus knew another challenge would await them against Kearney Saturday.

“They’re a tough physical team, they’ll press us a lot in a variety of different presses we got to take care of the ball and score,” Hitchcock said.

In Saturday’s loss, Columbus struggled to score as they would fall behind early with the Bearcats leading 26-5 after the opening quarter. Kearney would also outscore the Discoverers 17-8 in the second to take a 43-11 lead into the half.

The two teams would each combine for 16 points in the second half as Kearney earned a 32-point victory over the Discoverers.

Only two Discoverers would finish with five or more points against the Bearcats as Tanner Esch led the team with seven points and Freshour scored five.

The two losses put Columbus at 5-15 overall as they will look to get back to winning before postseason play against 12-9 Lincoln Southeast on the road today, Feb. 14.