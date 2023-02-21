The Columbus girls basketball team entered the final regular season game of the season on a four-game losing streak. The Discoverers would snap the streak winning 51-37 over visiting Papillion-LaVista.

Columbus jumped out to a dominating start over the Monarchs by holding a 15-3 lead after the opening quarter.

Columbus would then outscore the Monarchs 13-10 in the second to take a 28-13 lead going into the second half.

In the second half, the Monarchs would open strong outscoring the Discoverers 14-10 in the third before Columbus closed the game by outscoring Papillion-LaVista 13-10 in the final quarter of play.

In the 14-point win Columbus was led by three Discoverers scoring 10 or more points.

Carly Gaedeke led all scorers totaling 17 points for the night. Molly Goc was second in scoring for Columbus finishing with 13 points, including nine points from 3-point range.

Jordyn Trotta was the final Discoverer to score in double figures with 10 points.

The Columbus girls closed the regular season with an 8-15 overall record.

Columbus will open postseason play at Lincoln Pius X Wednesday in the opening round of the district A-6 bracket which also includes Lincoln North Star and Fremont.

Columbus has played against Lincoln Pius X twice this season with the Thunderbolts winning in both meetings.

The first meeting took place on Dec. 29, 2022, at Lincoln Pius X with the Thunderbolts winning 61-25.

The second meeting was hosted by Columbus on Jan. 7, with the Thunderbolts again winning big in a 45-31 game.

The winner of the third match-up will face the winner of Fremont and Lincoln North Star Friday in the district finals.

Columbus boysThe Discoverer boys dropped an 11th straight game in heartbreaking fashion Friday as Columbus fell 62-57 at home to Papillion-LaVista.

The game was close throughout as the Monarchs led 17-12 after the end of one. Columbus would cut the lead to two at the half after outscoring the Monarchs 9-6 in the second quarter.

Columbus would continue eating into the Monarch lead with a 19-18 third quarter as Papillion-LaVista led 41-40 heading into the final quarter of play.

The fourth quarter was another even match but, unfortunately for Columbus, they fell just short as the Monarchs outscored the Discoverers 21-17 in the fourth to claim a five-point 62-57 win.

The Discoverers were well-balanced in the close loss as four scored in double figures.

Tanner Esch led the team in scoring as he finished with 15 points. Connor Martinez and Griffin Micek were the next leading scorers for Columbus as Martinez had 12 and Micek finished with 11.

The final Discoverer with 10 or more points was Quinn Freshour with 10 points in the loss.

Columbus finished regular season play with a record of 5-17 including 11 straight losses.

The Discoverers will be back on the court for district tournament play (assignments were not available at print deadline).