Columbus home teams O-fer on Friday night

Columbus home basketball teams went a combined 0 for 4 on Friday night between Columbus High and Lakeview.

CHS dropped home contests with rival Fremont while Lakeview went winless against conference foe Grand Island Northwest.

Fremont 56, Columbus High Boys 44: CHS seemed to lack its normal energy and might have allowed early missed shots to sap its drive, coach Jordan Hitchcock said.

Columbus went 0 for 6 on three-pointers in the first quarter, all of which were wide-open shots, and shot just 12 of 39 on the night. Fremont ended the first half on an 11-4 run and took a 26-17 lead into the break.

The Tigers scored the first five points of the third quarter and seven of the first nine and never allowed the Discoverers closer than nine the rest of the night. Fremont was an extremely efficient 21 of 37 on the night.

Ean Luebbe led CHS with 21 points.

"I felt like we were locked in defensively in the first quarter. We've got a couple of guys that are in shooting slumps right now, they missed some shots and I felt like that affected our energy a little bit," Hitchcock said.

Columbus fell to 2-7 and travels Saturday to face 0-8 Lincoln High. One of the Discoverers two wins came against the Links.

Northwest 47, Lakeview Girls 36: Northwest continued a dominant stretch over Lakeview with its fourth win in a row between the two and 17th of the last 18.

Senior Rylee Rice, who averages just over seven points per game, light up Lakeview for 19 and hit four times from long distance as Northwest exploded for 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Haley Frenzen scored 15 points and shot 5 of 10, and Katee Korte had 11, but Lakeview continued to struggle with its shooting touch, hitting on just 27% and 1 of 14 from the perimeter.

The Lady Vikes dropped to 7-4 and host No. 9 Pierce on Tuesday.

Fremont 62, Columbus High Girls 24: The Discoverers did their best to hang with the No. 3 Tigers, hit four three-pointers in the first quarter but then didn't score until the final 10 seconds of the second and fell into a 35-19 hole.

Fremont only continued to build on that over the final 16 minutes. The Tigers put together a 22-0 run from the end of the first quarter until Columbus senior Addie Kudron hit a three with eight seconds left in the second.

CHS fell to 3-6 and faces No. 9 Lincoln High on the road Saturday evening.

Northwest 54, Lakeview Boys 44: Full stats and information are not yet available. The Vikings lost their third in a row and fell to 2-9. They face 5-5 Pierce at home on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.