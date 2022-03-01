Cougars struggle to contain Sindelar, Jaguars in district final

HOWELLS - Cross County had been building for Monday's opportunity. Despite losing in the subdistrict final, the Cougars earned the final wild card into the Class C-2 district finals.

On the backs of five senior starters, Cross County squared off against Howells-Dodge, the reigning state runner-up in Class D-1. Despite a hard-fought battle, the Cougars lost 63-47 on a 32-point performance from Jaguars star Blake Sindelar.

The Howells-Dodge senior guard shot 7 of 11 from the field, including a perfect 3 for 3 from deep. He also made his living at the free throw line, hitting 15 of 22.

"He's (Sindelar) very good. He gets to the line at will. He's a tough matchup for a guard," Cross County head coach Jimmy Blex said. "I thought we matched up to him well when we had Carter (Seim) on him. He draws fouls, he draws contact, he gets calls. He's just tough to guard."

Cross County trailed 15-7 after one quarter. That eight-point deficit proved to be too big to overcome. In the third quarter, after trailing 23-11, the Cougars pulled within five, 29-24, after a putback from Cory Hollinger and a free throw from Damon Mickey. It was the closest Cross County came the rest of the way. The Jaguars answered with a 7-2 run.

Howells-Dodge made 15 of 21 fourth-quarter free throw attempts. The Jags ended the game 21 for 31. From the field, Howells-Dodge shot 62% from behind the arc and 50% overall.

"We wanted to play more zone than we did, but they held the ball a little bit and we got out of it," Blex explained. "Probably should have stuck with it a little more."

Cross County ended the season 23-4, qualifying for its first district final since 2009. The Cougars also won the Crossroads Conference championship.

"The kids played well. I'm glad we got to this point. We were fortunate with the wild card," Blex said. "It would have been nice to get that last one, but we got to a district, which we feel we accomplished quite a bit this year. There's a lot to be happy about it. Just continuing to build off of it."

Hollinger rolled his ankle twice in the first half. Despite the discomfort, the senior forward led the Cougars with 21 points. He recorded nine in the second quarter and 10 in the second half.

"He battled hard. You knew he was going to give it all he had. We missed him a few times early in the game to get him the ball, but he's a fighter," Blex said. "He's going to compete. He's going to play for four quarters. He's going to give it all he's got."

Mickey was the only other Cougar to score in double-figures with 13 points. Haiden Hild and Carter Seim recorded eight and two points, respectively, in their final high school basketball game.

Cross County graduates its entire starting lineup. The five seniors of Hollinger, Mickey, Hild, Seim and Shayden Lundstrom increased the team's win total every year. The program went from 14 wins their freshman year, to 18 sophomore year, 21 junior year and 23 this year.

"We started all five of them. We've started some other guys throughout the year, but they've had the mentality to show up to work every day, put in great effort," Blex described. "They've got a great attitude, great leadership. They put in the work to get things done to get to this point, so glad we got here. It would have been nice to get one more game, got them to Lincoln and have them experience that, but that's life."

The seniors set the benchmark for future leaders. Blex said it's definitely possible for the Cougars to have another shot at state next year.

"I know we lost five starters, but we bring four or five guys back with a lot of experience back - a lot of juniors and sophomores that are going to be upperclassmen next year that'll have to step up," he said. "We've got the pieces to do it. We've just got be ready to go."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

