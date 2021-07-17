CPS honoring legend Jack Johnson with reunion

"Roger and I have worked on several things together in the past and he said, 'we ought to do something for Jack,' and I jumped right in," Anderson said. "We're looking forward to a lot of people coming together."

The reunion consists of an initial get-together at 7 p.m. at the Elks on Aug. 11. That night will consist of hors d'oeuvres and a video or two. There's an 18-hole golf scramble at the club the next day that begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start, then a banquet that evening at Ag Park.

Those interested can choose one, two or all three events. All three come at a cost of $107. The Wednesday night portion is $17, the golf scramble is $65 and the banquet is $25. The Thursday night meal begins with cocktails at 5:30, dinner buffet at 6:30 and the program at 7.

Forms to sign up can be picked up at the school or downloaded from the cpsanchor.com website under the News & Events tab in the upper right corner. All reservations must be in and paid by Aug. 9.

For questions or more information, Brown can be contacted at 402-276-0690, and Anderson is at 402-563-1347.

"There are some players coming that their teammates haven't seen in 50 years," Brown said. "That's going to be cool."

