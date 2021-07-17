CPS honoring legend Jack Johnson with reunion

Jack Johnson's coaching career has spanned more than five decades, thousands of games and hundreds of athletes. Those touched by his wit, wisdom and expertise will have a chance to honor the coaching legend next month when the Columbus Public Schools Foundation hosts the Jack Johnson Reunion.
The event will be held over two days - Aug. 11 and 12 - at Elks Country Club and Ag Park.
Johnson came to Columbus in 1967 and coached Discoverer boys basketball to district titles in 1968, 1971 and 1972. The 1972 team won the state championship and is the last team sport at CHS to win a title. That team was inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame in 1996.
Johnson's career at Columbus included five all-state basketball players, the 1972 Lincoln Journal Star Coach of the Year honor and head coach of the North All-Star Team also in 1972.
Although he's not moving around quite as fast as he used to, Johnson is still active on the court, giving private lessons to shooters from all around the area, something he's been doing since the '70s.
Former Husker coaches Danny Nee and Barry Collier, who brought Johnson into practices to help players with their form and fundamentals, will be on hand to honor Johnson's legacy.
"I said, 'Well, let's put something together and bring in all his friends and all the people he's touched and have them back for a big thank you,'" said Roger Brown, one of Johnson's former Columbus players. "...It's turning into a great event for him."
Brown and other fellow players were together at the CHS Hall of Fame Induction and began floating ideas about honoring Johnson. From the very beginning, everyone was on board. It was planned for a year ago, but of course, the pandemic put everything on hold.
Not sure of the response when asking about the level of interest the second time around, information was sent out to everyone Johnson coached at CHS - varsity, JV and sophomores. Fellow coaches from around the state as well as Nee and Collier were also contacted.
"We've probably got 95% yes, 'I'll be there,'" Brown said.
Putting it off for a year isn't ideal, but it lines up nicely with the upcoming golden anniversary for the 1972 team that beat Lincoln East 71-61 in the Class A final.
"Then, there's the '70 and '71 class reunions the day after, so it really worked out well for those classes," Brown said. "We're totally excited about that."
Brown was a member of the 1972 team and a big reason why CHS began its Hall of Fame in 2009. He helped persuade Steve Anderson, another alumnus, that the Discoverers needed a way to honor the greats. They had previously worked together setting up the alumni tournament that began in the 1980s. Anderson is the major organizing force behind the hall of fame ceremony that takes place every two years.
"Roger and I have worked on several things together in the past and he said, 'we ought to do something for Jack,' and I jumped right in," Anderson said. "We're looking forward to a lot of people coming together."
The reunion consists of an initial get-together at 7 p.m. at the Elks on Aug. 11. That night will consist of hors d'oeuvres and a video or two. There's an 18-hole golf scramble at the club the next day that begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start, then a banquet that evening at Ag Park.
Those interested can choose one, two or all three events. All three come at a cost of $107. The Wednesday night portion is $17, the golf scramble is $65 and the banquet is $25. The Thursday night meal begins with cocktails at 5:30, dinner buffet at 6:30 and the program at 7.
Forms to sign up can be picked up at the school or downloaded from the cpsanchor.com website under the News & Events tab in the upper right corner. All reservations must be in and paid by Aug. 9.
For questions or more information, Brown can be contacted at 402-276-0690, and Anderson is at 402-563-1347.
"There are some players coming that their teammates haven't seen in 50 years," Brown said. "That's going to be cool."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.