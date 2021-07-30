CPS hosting reunion for legend Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson coached over five decades and impacted the lives of hundreds of athletes that came through Columbus High. The coaching legend will be honored Aug. 11-12 with a reunion hosted by the Columbus Public Schools Foundation.

Johnson began his career at Columbus in 1967. He led the Discoverers boys basketball program to three district titles in 1968, 1971 and 1972. The 1972 Discoverers won the state championship, which is the last team sport at CHS to win one.

Five all-state players played under Johnson, who received the 1972 Lincoln Journal Star Coach of the Year award and was the head coach of the 1972 North All-Star Team.

The event will begin with a social at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Elks Country Club. It will feature hors d'oeuvres and videos. On Aug. 12, there will be two events beginning with an 18-hole golf scramble at 10 a.m. at Elks. Later that night, there will be a meal and program with cocktails starting at 5:30 p.m., the dinner buffet beginning at 6:30 and the program at 7 p.m.

Those interested can choose to attend one, two or all three events. All three events cost $107. The social Wednesday night costs $17, the golf scramble Thursday morning costs $65 and the meal/program costs $25.