David City Super Senior: Caden Denker

David City senior Caden Denker is looking to leave the Scouts boys basketball program in a better spot then when he entered it.

The first three years of Denker's career featured multiple head coaches and a combined record of 8-60. However, things seem to be falling in place for a big turnaround in his senior season.

Todd Schulze returns for his second season as head coach. The Scouts added Aquinas Catholic transfer Clayton Zavodny as the team's new point guard and along with the internal growth of those returning, the senior is excited about the group's potential this season.

"Everybody expects a lot this year not only because we're more familiar with each other, but there's some new guys and a lot of excitement of what can happen," Denker said. "Everyone's just more comfortable with the offense."

Denker shouldered the load last season averaging 15 points and six rebounds per game on 46% shooting. The junior scored double-figures in 21 of the team's 24 games, scoring at least 20 points five times and posting three double-doubles.

"Being 6-2 at a (Class) C-2 school, I've played my fair share of posts, but that's no longer this year," Denker said. "I think I've grown a lot ... my vision on the court and just my ability to be physical."

Denker is in the middle of a three-sport school year after battling through injuries during the football season. In the spring, he runs the 200 and 400-meter dash.

The 200 is Denker's premier event, earning bronze at state as a sophomore in 2021 and silver as a junior earlier this year. He'll enter the spring as the Class C state favorite in the event after finishing 0.03 seconds behind Fremont Bergan senior Koa McIntyre in May.

Denker described what it takes to stay mentally and physically sharp for all three sports.

"It's a grind, but our football coach especially, he talks about maintaining your body whether it's sleep and your diet and just surrounding yourself with positive individuals," he said.

David City is seeking their first winning season since 2018-19 when it went 12-11.

"We just want to be competitive this year," Denker said. "We want to have a brotherhood, we want to play as a team, we want to be physical and we want to be competitive."

As a four-time state medalist in track and field as well as an All-State performer for football and basketball, Denker reflected on what he hopes his legacy is at the school.

"I just want to leave that sense of competitiveness," he said. "Yeah, our record shows that maybe we don't get as many wins as we want, but if you watch our team, you watch me play, I just hope that people can see that I'm trying my hardest out there. I want other people to take away from that."