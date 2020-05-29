Defense and transition two factors of importance for Hitchcock

“We’re going to get shots, we’re going to run like crazy down the court in a structured way; try to advance the ball as fast up the court as possible so that we can get our shot," Hitchcock said. "We’re not just going to run down there and jack up a shot."

For comparison's sake, in Hitchcock's two years as a head coach leading the Patriots, Parkview scored 60 points per game and gave up 49 in 2016/17 and scored just over 56 and allowed 45 in 2017/18.

Although D-2 and Class A are quite different, those figures are slightly better than what CHS has averaged recently.

“We’re going to run down there, give our shooters a chance to shoot, our drivers a chance to get in the lane, and, if we have a post player, those guys a chance to work in the paint," Hitchcock said. “We’re going to take great shots, but we are going to push the pace."

Sadler was thoroughly impressed with Hitchcock's commitment and work ethic while the two were on staff together. He trusts that, offensive and defensive systems aside, Hitchcock will do what's best for Columbus.