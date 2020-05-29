Defense and transition two factors of importance for Hitchcock

Columbus High boys basketball fans may recognize certain elements in the Discoverers' style of play when the season tips off this winter.
New head coach Jordan Hitchcock, a team manager and graduate assistant under Doc Sadler and Tim Miles, cut his coaching teeth on defense.
That will be a major focus in how his teams play, but so to will be dictating the action on the other end.
"It always starts with hard-nosed defense; I’m a Doc and Miles guy," Hithcock said. "We want to play with a hard-nosed defense that leads into a transition offense where we get our shot."
Nebraska was known for its ability to put together stops under Doc Sadler. In one particular season where Hitchcock was on the Husker bench, Nebraska was the top defensive team in the Big 12. NU was also the top-ranked team in the country during the Doc era in first-shot defense. However, a lack of size that same season prevented consistent rebounding and left the Huskers susceptible to second-chance opportunities.
And as any Nebraska fan is familiar, the program has been plagued with scoring droughts during games for a generation.
Hitchcock saw all of that up close thanks to a relationship with Husker football coach Ron Brown, who called Sadler's Director of Basketball Operations Chris Croft on his behalf.
Hitchcock became the lead manager as a sophomore then was on the staff of Miles for two years when Sadler was fired in 2012.
From Doc, he learned developing a defensive identity.
"The way he would start with things, you thought they were drills they’d do in the third grade," Hitchcock recalled. “They were defensive drills that would start really simple, and doing a bunch of different ones back to back, added up to allowing his team to lead the Big 12 in defense and in scoring defense."
From Miles, he was introduced to methods for taking over a program. Some of those will no doubt come in handy as Hitchcock familiarizes himself with the school, the community and his players.
He was previously a head coach at Lincoln Parkview Christian for two years before taking over as the junior varsity head coach and lead varsity assistant at Lincoln Northeast the past two seasons.
“He came right away and was like, ‘This is how things are going to be ran, this is how we’re going to do things, these are the expectations;' all while telling jokes and telling stories," Hitchcock said about Miles. "He just has a sense about him and a way about him."
If defense is the identity, setting up successful offensive chances goes hand in hand. While his teams will aggressively work to force turnovers, bad shots and grab rebounds, then it's, in a sense, off to the races.
“We’re going to get shots, we’re going to run like crazy down the court in a structured way; try to advance the ball as fast up the court as possible so that we can get our shot," Hitchcock said. "We’re not just going to run down there and jack up a shot."
For comparison's sake, in Hitchcock's two years as a head coach leading the Patriots, Parkview scored 60 points per game and gave up 49 in 2016/17 and scored just over 56 and allowed 45 in 2017/18.
Although D-2 and Class A are quite different, those figures are slightly better than what CHS has averaged recently.
“We’re going to run down there, give our shooters a chance to shoot, our drivers a chance to get in the lane, and, if we have a post player, those guys a chance to work in the paint," Hitchcock said. “We’re going to take great shots, but we are going to push the pace."
Sadler was thoroughly impressed with Hitchcock's commitment and work ethic while the two were on staff together. He trusts that, offensive and defensive systems aside, Hitchcock will do what's best for Columbus.
“He’s knowledgeable, he’s been coaching for a while now. It’s not like he hasn’t been on the practice floor," Sadler said about Hitchcock. "He’s got an idea of what he wants to do. He’s got to figure it out and do what’s right."
Yet, while the Xs and Os and coaching philosophy changes with the times and with the roster, there's one thing that won't change for Hitchcock - connecting on a personal level.
"Kids don't really care what you know. I learned that in my first coaching job," he said. “You could have just been coaching with Phil Jackson, but if you don’t come down and earn their trust, build a relationship with them, it doesn’t matter. It could be right, but if a kid doesn’t feel you care, he’s not going to listen."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
