Determined Bulldogs stymie Nebraska Christian to advance to state semifinals

LINCOLN - Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball coach Kandee Hanzel held her breath Tuesday when senior Addison Schneider caught a pass on the run.

In a similar scenario last year at the state tournament, Schneider tore her ACL for the second time. She tried to come back later in the game but was ineffective. While her teammates continued to fight, the mental and emotional toll, not to mention the loss of the team's best weapon, was too steep a hill to climb.

This time there was no drama. Schneider completed the play and completed the game, tying for the game-high scoring total and helping her team get past the first round of state after three straight losses dating back to 2018.

HLHF defeated Nebraska Christian 56-41 and is into the state semis for the first time since 2014.

"Right at the beginning, the seniors said, 'We are winning the first round,'" Hanzel said. "They don't care about anything else. They wanted to win that first round."

Schneider led the Bulldogs with 18 points. After she was held without a point in the first quarter, Schneider broke out in the second half with a dozen.

"It's an incredible feeling where it's like joy where I just want to hold myself trying to just enjoy it because there's so many emotions that you don't how to show them," Schneider said. "It's exciting. Both of our teams, boys and girls, going down (to state). It's a huge thing for both teams. It's really exciting."

It was the Bulldogs defense that catapulted them to victory. HLHF pressed the Eagles full court, forcing traps, deflected passes and steals. The press turned defense into offense and started an 11-2 run to the second quarter for a 23-11 advantage at halftime.

HLHF held the Eagles scoreless for a five-minute stretch in the third quarter, widening the lead to 44-24. The Bulldogs led by as many as 24 in the fourth.

For the game, Nebraska Christian scored 15 points at the free throw line and were held without a three-pointer. The Eagles turned the ball over 16 times.

"We took them out of the game," Hanzel said. "We had a lot of deflections at the beginning. We just kind of got them out of their comfort zone."

HLHF also showed its balance on offense. Scoring variety included nine points from Halle Beller, eight from Alisha Dahlberg, seven from Lexi Frauendorfer and six from Paige Beller.

"Our defense created offense with steals right away at the beginning with our guards when they got quick, easy layups," Schneider said. "It's ultimately knowing if we put in the work on the defense, it's going to make our offense come a lot easier. That's how we run a lot of the season, and we're hoping to continue that throughout this week."

The Bulldogs had lost to North Central in 2018 then Fremont Bergan in 2019 and 2021 before Tuesday's victory. Schneider said the weight of losing in the quarterfinals has been relieved.

"There's definitely a pressure lifted off, knowing like... ultimately, we all kept saying there wasn't pressure because we haven't won yet, but now it almost feels like the weight is lifted off our shoulders." Schneider said. "We're the top of D-1 and we can prove it by making a statement with a win like that."

HLHF will face a familiar opponent in Bergan in the semifinals at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Devaney Center. The Knights went 18-6 this season.

"They're hungry now," Hanzel said. "They know what it feels like. They're ready to go."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

