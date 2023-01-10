Discoverer boys basketball split weekend matchups, girls lose both

The Columbus basketball teams were in action Friday and Saturday with the boys splitting their two matchups -- winning Friday against Fremont 63-42 and then losing to Pius X Saturday 55-35. The girls fell to Fremont 41-35 before falling to Pius X Saturday 45-31.

Columbus boys

The Discoverers kicked off the weekend with a win over rival Fremont Friday night. Columbus was able to handle their business in a 21-point win. The Tigers played Columbus tight through most of the first half only trailing 38-31 at the half. Columbus was then able to pull away in the second half outscoring the Tigers 25-11 thanks to a big 18-8 boost in the final quarter of play.

"The win means a lot, I've been here for three years, we lost to them twice my first year, we lost to them once last year and so it's good to kinda get the monkey off our back," Columbus coach Jordan Hitchcock said.

The Discoverers were led by a strong performance from junior Tanner Esch, who scored 19 points en route to the victory for Columbus.

"I came out with an edge, like the rest of my team we were so locked in. The win means so much, rivalry week is always crazy practices, everyone is really excited, it's a great confidence booster," Esch said.

Six other Discoverers were able to score five or more points in the win with Quinn Freshour being the only other Columbus player in double digits with 12 points. Connor Martinez scored eight, Luke Messersmith, Griffin Micek, Zaiden Gully and Caden Kapels each scored five.

Less than 24 hours later, Pius X would visited Columbus getting the best of the Discoverers in a 20-point victory. Columbus entered the day on a two-game win streak.

The Thunderbolts started fast picking up an 11-3 lead after the opening quarter and extending their lead to 24-11 at the half. Pius X would also close strong outscoring Columbus 31-24 in the second half picking up a 55-35 win.

In the loss, Columbus was led by Martinez and his 12 points. Esch would add nine and Kapels scored eight. The trio were the only Discoverers to score more than five points.

After splitting the two games Friday and Saturday the Discoverers move to 4-6 overall on the season.

Columbus girls

The Columbus girls dropped both games over Friday and Saturday. Against Fremont Friday, the Discoverers played the Tigers close, taking an 18-18 tie into the half.

The third quarter was a slugfest for the two teams as both were able to go on runs. Unfortunately for Columbus, Fremont managed to open the third quarter on an 8-0 run. Columbus would respond with an 8-3 run before the Tigers would finish the quarter on a 5-3 run.

"We knew they'd come out strong in the second half and they jumped on us, we didn't respond real well, we had some unfortunate misses and when this team gets behind 6-8 points it's very difficult for us to climb back into it," Discoverers coach Scott Schaefer said.

Columbus trailed 29-34 entering the final quarter, with Fremont holding strong and not allowing the Discoverers to score until midway through the fourth. The Tigers would close out the game by outscoring Columbus 7-6 in the final quarter.

"It was uphill the whole second half, I thought our kids tried awfully hard but we just made too many mistakes, lost discipline, lost focus and we couldn't find the hoop," Schaefer said. He would add, "Our offense was getting good shots I thought, we just weren't finishing plays, was disappointing as a team, we could win but we just couldn't execute better."

Columbus was led by Ayla Janssen and Carly Gaedeke each scoring nine points. Molly Goc scored seven and Maggie Luebbe dropped five for Columbus in the loss.

On Saturday, Columbus hosted Pius X with the Thunderbolts winning by 14. The Discoverers and Thunderbolts were close going into the half with Pius X leading 19-16 after the first half.

The second half was where the game slipped away from Columbus with Pius X outscoring the Discoverers 26-15.

Only three Columbus players scored more than five points, with Gaedeke leading with nine points. Luebbe and Goc each scored six in the loss.

In the first meeting between these two teams, Pius X was also able to pick up a win at home 61-25, Columbus played a much closer game in their second outing against the Thunderbolts.

With the loss, Columbus has dropped four straight games and fell to 4-7. Both teams will be back in action Friday against Norfolk on the road.