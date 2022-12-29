Discoverer boys pickup 69-59 over Norfolk, girls fall to Pius X

The Discoverers boys' basketball team entered Thursday's competition on a three-game skid and sitting at 2-5 overall. Norfolk came to Columbus with the intention of extending that streak but Columbus was able to take care of business in a 69-59 game.

Neither team played perfect or pretty as the two combined for 52 fouls. Columbus picked up two more fouls as a team with 27 on the day with Griffin Micek fouling out and Conner Martinez and Quinn Freshour each picking up four. The Panthers also had players in foul trouble as two players fouled out and one finished the game with four.

Columbus coach Jordan Hitchcock discussed the fouls following the game, "dirty game, I was really proud of our guys maintaining composure, having poise and playing through that."

Because of the foul trouble, Hitchcock dug into his bench and allowed different faces to see pivotal playtime. One player that was able to capitalize off the opportunity was junior Jose Garcia. Garcia did not step onto the court until the third quarter where he quickly showed a hot hand hitting three straight threes and leading a 9-3 run to end the third quarter for Columbus.

"I knew we needed a big play, I went in and did as much as could have done," Garcia said. "I was feeling pretty good this morning, shooting the ball was feeling good and when the guys come flying at you and you can shoot, you can do anything."

Garcia was nearly perfect on the day as he went four of four from the field including three shots from deep, his only miss came from splitting a pair of free throws at the end of the game. He would finish the game with 12 points.

Coach Hitchcock spoke about Jose's performance following the win, "Jose up to this game hasn't really been in the rotation and because of foul trouble, sometimes people get a chance to step in and show they deserve a chance to be in the rotation."

Two other Discoverers also scored in the double digits as Tanner Esch scored 13 and Freshour led the team with 16.

Columbus managed to jump to two quick starts by hustling out and quickly picking up a 7-0 lead to start the game before the fouls started and the Panthers were able to hit shots. The first quarter ended at 10 each before Columbus was able to go on another 7-0 run to open the second which was crucial as Norfolk was unable to tie the game again.

Columbus was able to close strong by hitting 16 of 20 shots from the line in the final quarter and going 21 of 27 on the day.

Hitchcock described the ability to make late-game free throws as a positive.

"Once you see yourself do it once, you can say 'I've been here, I've done it' so that was big for us and those guys to experience and do it," Hitchcock said.

The two teams combined for 64 attempts at the line with Norfolk going 26 of 37. The Panthers relied heavily on free throws as the team combined for two makes from the field and scored all nine second-quarter points from the stripe.

With the win, Columbus picks up win three of the year as they inch closer to a .500 team.

Hitchcock commented on what he hopes to see from his team moving forward.

"Norfolk is a team we have been and Pius is a team we haven't, our challenge is to have the same mentality, that aggressive mentality when we play those teams we think may be a little better than us," Hitchcock said. "If we can build the mentality to where no matter what the jersey says we're playing like that this team has a chance to take a step and beat some of those teams that Columbus traditionally hasn't."

With a loss in the first round of the HAC tournament Wednesday, the boys have concluded play in the tournament and now will sit for eight days as the Discoverers are set to host Fremont on Jan. 6. Fremont currently sits at 1-5 overall.

Discoverers girls fall in 61-25 outing

The Lady Discoverers fell to .500 as unbeaten Lincoln Pius X stayed the course winning their sixth game of the year.

Columbus fell behind early in HAC tournament play as the Thunderbolts led 25-2 heading into the second quarter. The Discoverers would bounce back a bit as they put together a more competitive second quarter as Pius X outscored Columbus 18-12.

Pius X would hold Columbus to three points in the third while also being held to just nine points each in the third and fourth.

A bright spot for Columbus was the three-point shooting of Jordyn Trotta as she made three on the day for 13 points.

Maggie Luebbe finished with four points, Ayla Janssen had three on the day. The duo of Carly Gaedeke and Molly Goc each had two, Grayson Gentil also got on the score sheet as she split a pair of free throws.

With the loss, Columbus falls to 4-4 overall and will face Lincoln Southeast today in Lincoln.