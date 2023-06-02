The Discoverer girls basketball reunited for a summer camp this week as it looks to build on the experience gained last season.

Columbus High finished the season 8-16 with only one senior playing regular minutes, but it showed its potential at the end of the season nearly pulling off the upset of Lincoln Pius X in the district semifinals losing 31-28.

"It's been going well. Everyone has the level of enthusiasm when you're just getting started," Discoverers head coach Scott Schaefer said. "The real grind will be down the road, but so far it's going really well."

Schaefer said the goal for the camp this week was to incorporate as many players as possible and give them a chance to develop.

"During the season, we spend so much time on game preparation. It's a little bit more skill development here," Schaefer said. "We want to transition from the old team to the new team, so there's roles that have to be expanded to make up for the kids that are gone. That's a focus right now."

Schaefer, entering his third season as Discoverers' head coach, is looking to expand the team's offensive and defensive arsenal.

Last season, Columbus averaged just 32.1 points per game having to insert players before they were ready due to injuries and lack of depth.

Now Schaefer has a full offseason to incorporate schemes that best fit the team.

"The silver lining was that our kids gained experience and just to continue that growth," Schaefer said. "The leadership opportunities that exist for our kids, even though some of our kids were juniors, now they can kind of see the end of the line in all of our sports. It's just kind of a new feel to every new year and this is really the beginning of that."

Carly Gaedeke led the Discoverers in scoring last season averaging 9.2 points per game. Of the main rotation players, only Kelyn Garrelts graduated after she scored 3.3 points per game.

"Definitely last year we were a little bit inexperienced, but they got so many reps because of those injuries that really helps," Gaedeke said. "Last year at the end of the year, we were really only playing with one senior for a part of time. I really think the kind of got introduced last year, so that really helps with confidence this year and so they know what's coming."

Gaedeke is entering her senior year and she said she's looking to be a positive role model for the underclassmen. Joining her amongst the senior group is Jordyn Trotta (7.0 points per game), Maggie Luebbe (3.9 PPG), Anisten Barnett (3.5 PPG) and Taylor Loontjer (2.0 PPG).

"I really think I need to step up a little bit in my leadership, whether it's just encouraging the team or setting an example for them," Gaedeke said. "We have four other great seniors that are also great role models in life and on the basketball court."

Among the drills Columbus worked on was its screening, on-ball defense, shooting at the rim and on the perimeter. However, the main goal this week was to work on new offensive schemes.

"We're going to expand our offense a little. We've been fairly restrictive in that in the past, so we're hoping ... it really is key of how a couple of individuals fill a certain role and just see how far we can progress with that," Schaefer said. "Now it's a good opportunity to work on it in practice. We have some summer opportunities to see if it's working and go from there."

Schaefer said the experience of the younger players got last season will hopefully give them the confidence and knowledge of what it takes to be successful in Class A.

"Last year they might have been a little bit timid, a little unsure about what was going on, but now since they've kind of been there they kind of know what they're doing," Gaedeke said. "Now they just got to take it on. They've already been there. They know what they're doing."