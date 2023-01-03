Discoverer girls fall to Lincoln Southeast in HAC Tournament consolation game

Columbus High girls basketball concluded play in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Friday with a loss to Lincoln Southeast 52-29 in a consolation game at Lincoln North Star.

The Discoverers were in striking distance for the entire first half, trailing 22-16 at halftime. In the second half, the Knights outscored Columbus 30-13 to pull away.

"We went through a stretch in the third quarter where we didn't score, but it was kind of a turnaround right at the end of the first half when they hit a three under 10 seconds and got a steal, made a two in a five-point burst," Discoverers head coach Scott Schaefer said. "It was just a real struggle offensively. We were trying some new things defensively because they have a real inside presence. All in all, just good effort. Just couldn't get it done and they were pretty good and made some shots."

Columbus made four threes in the first half as Maggie Luebbe, Jordyn Trotta, Anisten Barnett and Molly Goc hit shots from behind the arc. In the second half, Carly Gaedeke made two threes and Grayson Gentile made a bucket for the Discoverers' three lone field goals in the final 16 minutes.

Gaedeke led the Discoverers with eight points. The junior finished the HAC Tournament with 31 points in three games. Barnett and Goc finished the game with five points and Janssen tallied four.

Schaefer said they need to diversify their offense to increase its productivity. Columbus is 3-0 when scoring more than 40 points and 1-5 when it scores less than that mark.

"We need to have more of an inside presence," Schaefer said. "We tried to open things up a little bit instead of being so structured and our kids need to continue to work on that."

The Discoverers are 4-5 following three games in three days in the HAC Tournament. They'll return home for two games in two days beginning on Friday against Fremont.

"In all three games, we played to the very end. That was one of the best things. The kids fought from beginning to end. We just have to continue to work," Schaefer said. "It really hurt us, obviously, not being able to practice but to play three games in a row in Lincoln without practice. It was pretty tough, but our kids kept a pretty good attitude about it and played hard."