Columbus High girls basketball built itself a large enough cushion in the first half to fend off Grand Island Friday in a 44-35.

After defeating the Islanders 47-30 in the second game of the season, the Discoverers received a combined 30 points from junior Carly Gaedeke and freshman Molly Goc.

Defensively, Columbus limited Grand Island to just 15 points in the first half, 34% shooting for the game and it forced 17 turnovers.

"I thought our effort was good. It was kind of uneven a little bit, but we persevered," Discoverers head coach Scott Schaefer said. "We got out to the lead and just kept them at arm's length and got to the end, made enough free throws to put them off."

Gaedeke recorded 17 points to lead the Discoverers. It was her second-highest-scoring game of the season.

The junior was aggressive all night, penetrating the paint and drawing numerous fouls at the rim. Gaedeke knocked down seven of her nine free throws, including 5-for-7 in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

"I thought she played with a lot of energy as she always does. She was a little more under control, which is what we've been stressing to her," Schaefer said. "Got to the foul line by being aggressive. She was a good one to have there."

Goc reached double-figures for the third time this season, finishing with 13 points. She scored eight points in the first quarter, including two threes to put the Discoverers ahead 14-5 after one.

The freshman finished one point shy of her career-high and Columbus improved to 3-0 when Goc scored at least 10 points.

"I think I'm playing really well," Goc said. "I think I've grown a lot from making a lot of shots and more playing time as the season has gone through."

The Discoverers opened a 19-5 lead in the second quarter on a steal and layup from Gaedeke and a free throw from Anisten Barnett. Gaedeke scored the final six Discoverer points to put Columbus ahead 25-15 at halftime.

Columbus lead 28-21 entering the third on a bucket from Maggie Luebbe and a free throw from Grayson Gentile. Goc hit her third three of the game to open the fourth.

Grand Island cut the deficit to 38-32 with about two minutes remaining, but free throws from Gaedeke, Luebbe and Kelyn Garrelts were enough to seal the win.

The Discoverers created a lot of additional opportunities on offense, chasing down seven offensive rebounds resulting in 10-second chance points.

"I think the older classmen always bring the energy and make sure it goes through everyone," Goc said.

On Saturday, Lincoln Southwest defeated the Discoverers 34-21. Defensively, they held the Silver Hawks to just 28% shooting but Columbus struggled to put the ball through the net.

Gaedeke and Goc tallied seven and six points, respectively. Ayla Janssen, Taytum Miller and Barnett scored two points each.

Columbus' record is 7-12. It'll conclude its three-game home stand on Friday versus No. 1 Millard South.

Discoverer boys

Friday's home game for the Discoverers was ultimately determined by Grand Island making shots and Columbus failing to knock down the open looks it had.

The Discoverers fell behind 16-7 after one quarter as Grand Island senior Kazadi Mukoma made three triples en route to a 15-point first quarter.

Columbus cut the deficit to four in the final minute of the first half following a 3-pointer from Quinn Freshour. An Islanders answer came via a three from Riley Plummer to make it 26-19 at halftime.

Grand Island opened the second half on a 12-4 run to expand its advantage to 38-23. It grew the lead to 17 with Columbus making a late charge.

The Discoverers cut the deficit to six following an 18-7 run in four minutes. However, it was too little, too late as the Islanders held on for the 56-48 victory.

"We played out hearts out. I'm proud of the guys. They just hit more shots than we did," Columbus head coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "Hats off to GI. They played well. No. 10 (Mukoma) is a good player. He had 26. That's way too many."

Mukoma scored a game-high 26 points, doubling his season average entering Friday's game. Mukadi Mukoma chipped in for 12 points. The hot start for the Islanders injected early confidence that made it difficult for the Discoverers to overcome.

"We didn't execute the scout very well in the first three minutes and that's kind of when he hit a couple of threes and got hot and started to feel it," Hitchcock said. "Against a guy like that, what happened what we didn't want to happen, he came in and got into a rhythm."

Tanner Esch led the team with 10 points. Luke Messersmith and Connor Martinez recorded nine points each and Freshour ended with eight points on two made threes.

After defeating the Islanders 59-50 on Dec. 3, Columbus dealt with a different GI defense as the Islanders used primarily a zone defense. Hitchcock said he was pleased with the looks it created.

"We got good shots and they were open. They were a lot more open than the shots they were hitting. It's one of those things when the ball goes in, it looks good," Hitchcock said. "When it doesn't, it doesn't. You create the looks, step into it and know you're going to make it and sometimes it just doesn't happen."

In the first quarter, Columbus lost sophomore starter Caden Kapels to injury after suffering an apparent foot injury. He didn't return to the game, which affected both sides of the ball as Kapels was their main interior defender.

"Not having (Caden) Kapels hurt us. He's a big key piece of what we do," Hitchcock said. "He's averaging six points a game, but just all the little things he does with rebounding and defense. So that was a big loss for us."

On Saturday, the Discoverers fell 75-56 to Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks dropped 29 points in the first quarter thanks to five 3-pointers and 12 made field goals.

Chuck Love scored 25 points to lead all scorers. Lukas Helms and Branden Frager produced 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Griffin Micek paced the Discoverers with 15 points. Freshour contributed with 13 points and Braeden Schefus finished with nine points.

Freshour, in his varsity season as a sophomore, recorded his third double-figure scoring game. He's emerged as one of the team's best 3-point shooters.

"He's had games when he's scored 16 or 17. He's been kind of in a little bit of a lull lately, so it's good to see the ball go through. As he matures, he'll be much more consistent as a player," Hitchcock said. "As a sophomore, first you're kind of up and down a little bit but he's going to have a heck of a playing career here. We're glad to have him on the team."

Columbus' losing streak extended to seven games as it dropped to 5-13. It'll host Millard South on Friday before two road games next week.