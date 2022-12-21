Discoverer girls win slugfest against North Platte

The Discoverers and Bulldogs didn't light the gym on fire Tuesday as Columbus hosted North Platte in a game that was moved up two days because of weather.

Both teams scored eight points in the first quarter, but the Discoverers shut down the Bulldogs offense in the middle two frames outscoring them 15-3 en route to a 33-20 victory.

"A frigid shooting performance. Absolutely reflected the temperature outside. Both teams. It wasn't just us. Both teams couldn't make free throws, couldn't make field goals," Discoverers head coach Scott Schaefer said. "It was a struggle, but I thought our kids battled. Really worked hard and fought through it. They didn't let it get in their heads too much."

North Platte led 8-4 late in the first quarter. The Discoverers took control of the game going on a 19-3 run with the Bulldogs making one free throw in the second quarter and a two-point field goal on their third possession of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 23-16, but that would be the closest they got. Columbus closed the game on a 10-4 run.

"I thought we were locked in on what they were trying to do offensively," Schaefer said. "The three they got we got a little too deep and sunk in behind a screen. For the short prep we had, I was really proud of the way they battled."

It was a balanced scoring effort from the Discoverers with guards Carly Gaedeke and Kelyn Garrelts scoring eight points each. Ayla Janssen scored seven points in her second straight start. Molly Goc finished with five points.

While made field goals were hard to come by for both teams, Schaefer said he was pleased with the shots Columbus was taking.

"We didn't get the ball into the middle of the floor enough," Schaefer said. "For the most part, we had the right people taking the shots. They just didn't go in (tonight). Those kids make those shots in practice often."

Janssen scored five of her seven points in the fourth quarter, including shooting 3-for-4 at the free throw line and making one basket.

"It's new for me. I'm a new post. It's a different perspective of the court, but I'm working on it. Getting better," Janssen said. "Learning from our old post Ellie (Thompson), who's out. We've just been working on having a shorter post, so we're mismatched usually but we're working on that as a team."

The experienced Gaedeke has been instrumental for Janssen as she steps into the starting post role for the injured Ellie Thompson. The sophomore made the transition from guard to forward to fill the void.

"Carly (Gaedeke), this is her third year of varsity. Definitely has the experience and is directing us, especially us underclassmen and Molly Goc," Janssen said. "She's stepping up as a freshman making those threes. It definitely helps with her as a point guard and directing the offense."

Columbus enters the NSAA moratorium period at 3-3. It'll open up play in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday as the No. 9 seed. The Discoverers play at Lincoln North Star at 2 p.m. with the winner playing top seed Lincoln Pius X on Thursday.

"At the beginning of the year, you kind of have a feel for where you're heading and what you have and where you should be, but obviously losing Ellie (Thompson) kind of threw out all that timetable off," Schaefer said. "For getting adjusted without her, I think we're really about as good as we can be."