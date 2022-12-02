Discoverers blitzed by Bellevue West

Columbus High boys and girls basketball hosted Bellevue West in Thursday's season opener.

The Thunderbird boys enter the new season as the No. 1 team in Class A, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Bellevue West girls entered the season ranked No. 4.

The Discoverer girls lost 65-36 and the boys lost 81-30. Both teams will take the floor again on Saturday.

Bellevue West 65, Columbus girls 36: Discoverers head coach Scott Schaefer said they started the game and timid, which put them in an early deficit.

Bellevue West led 15-4 after one quarter and 30-13 at halftime. Columbus nearly matched the Thunderbirds in the third quarter, but a 20-9 fourth by the visitors propelled them to a comfortable win.

"We were on our heels because of their aggressiveness," Schaefer said. "As the game wore on, we adjusted to that and started to fight back a little bit."

The Thunderbirds finished the game shooting 41% from the field. Junior Naomi White and freshman Macayla Askew finished with 20 and 13 points, respectively. Schaefer said the style of play they saw Thursday is hard to simulate in practice.

"In the third quarter, we were much more comfortable. We were attacking a little bit better and playing a little bit better defense," Schaefer said. "Our schedule is such we'll play a lot of teams of that type, so we have to adjust. That's all there is to it."

Schaefer said he feels the players will get more comfortable playing against styles like Bellevue West as the season rolls on.

"Offensively, we get the ball in the lane and we just have to get better of making decisions and finishing plays. I think that'll come. Defensively, we were a little concerned with our transition defense," Schaefer said. "We don't play that style, even though we practice situations. Now the emphasis will be, now that they've seen it, pushes it up like they do, they'll get more comfortable or get more aware of that transition aspect of it."

Bellevue West 81, Columbus boys 30: The Discoverers battled No. 1 Bellevue West to a competitive first quarter as they trailed the Thunderbirds 18-13.

However, Columbus struggled to maintain its energy in the middle two quarters as it was outscored 52-8, including getting shut out in the third quarter.

"I was kind of encouraged. We were down three in the first quarter. We had four sophomores in the game, so it was a really good learning experience for those young guys to play against top-level, high-major recruits," Discoverers head coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "Some of that is conditioning. I felt like we fatigued a little bit and then you get a little tired and you don't execute quite as sharply so then it led to those turnovers. Obviously, they can score in bunches."

Bellevue West junior Jaden Jackson led all scorers with 28 points as he shot 11-for-16 from the field. Thunderbirds senior and Creighton commit Josiah Dotzler tallied 12 points on 4-of-8 from the field. Fellow senior Jaxon Stueve capped the night with 10 points.

Zaiden Gully finished as the Discoverers' top scorer with seven points. Connor Martinez, Remi Alvarado and Luke Messersmith recorded four points each. In total, nine Discoverers scored on Thursday.

"A lot of those kids, it was their first time in a regular season varsity game. It's one of those things when you're just outmatched," Hitchcock said. "You just want to see kids mentally, their body language, stay positive the whole game, see them doing their best to execute. Now we got some film, been there and we can kind of learn from those things and move towards the next one."

Grand Island is next for Columbus on Saturday. The Islanders lost 67-39 against No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South on Thursday.

"It's a very winnable game. It's a well-coached Grand Island team that's physical and always execute well. They got a lot of young guys that are stepping into new roles," Hitchcock said. "If we go in with the mindset of we're going to come in here and do our best and improve and not worry so much if we're going to win or lose, we got a great chance to come out on top on Saturday."