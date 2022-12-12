Discoverers blow past Buena Vista, honor Ellie Thompson

After a competitive loss against Lincoln East Friday night, the Discoverer girls basketball team returned home Saturday against Omaha Buena Vista.

Columbus didn't allow a point until early in the second quarter. Offensively, a dozen Discoverers scored in a 56-11 victory.

"I thought our kids didn't let it get too far away from how they normally play. We had a few objectives, some of the stuff we do versus the zone," Columbus head coach Scott Schaefer said. "Early on maybe we were shooting too many threes just because of the ball on the perimeter, but we got better."

The Discoverers opened the game on a 26-0 run, knocking down four threes in the first quarter. Jordyn Trotta, Carly Gaedeke and Molly Goc made three 3-pointers each to finish in double-figures.

Trotta scored a game-high 13 points, Gaedeke ended the game with 12 and Goc posted 11 off the bench.

"It's definitely easier to stay ahead than coming from behind," Gaedeke said. "We just had lots of momentum to start it off right away out of the gates."

Columbus didn't allow a point until 4:56 remaining in the second quarter when Bison freshman Zaria Townsend made a free throw. Townsend scored Buena Vista's first field seven seconds into the second half and finished with a team-high nine points.

In addition to the trio, Maggie Luebbe and Eastyn Luebbe made one 3-pointer. Grayson Gentile, Ayla Janssen, Kelyn Garrelts, Jaelyn Martin, Taylor Loontjer, Abby Haynes and Anisten Barnett scored two points each.

"Everybody was really working well together," Gaedeke said. "Just to see everybody have success (tonight) was really nice because in practice everyone is essential to contributing to a win, so it was nice to see everyone's hard work pay off."

After winning the opening tip, Columbus purposely turned the ball over to sub out senior Ellie Thompson. She was an honorary starter Saturday as she will undergo a season-ending knee procedure.

Schaefer said he could've waited to honor her until senior night, but he wanted Thompson to be her usual self without a brace on her knee and in uniform.

"It's emotional for me to talk about. It's really impressive when somebody puts the time she puts into Columbus High. To see her (Thompson) miss games and miss an opportunity, especially your senior year, is tough to take," Schaefer said. "She means a lot to our building, our school, the school community. It's hard to keep her down. She wants to do whatever she can."

Thompson said she'll have her knee scoped on Tuesday. After the procedure, she'll learn a recovery timetable. She said she hopes she can return for the spring soccer season, but until then she plans on supporting her team from the bench.

"It was really nice to start the game," Thompson said. "I've been starting since I was a sophomore and it was good to have it in my senior year even though I won't playing. I was glad I was able to start my final game."

Thompson said she'll look to provide assistance from the bench through the rest of the season.

"I hope to give them advice on the court of situations I've been in and they just need a little help on," Thompson said. "We do have a lot of young players, so hopefully I can help in that way and be just that guiding hand. Also to help support them because they just need that extra push and support."

Gaedeke has played with Thompson in volleyball, basketball and soccer the last three years. The junior was the first person to hug Thompson when she was subbed out of the game.

"Ellie (Thompson), she's an amazing athlete in all sports," Gaedeke said. "She really is the leader anybody will look up to, so just to have her out there one more time and really just kind of honor her was really nice. I'm sure she loved it. It was really great."

Thompson's loss is a big one as she was the Discoverers' top post player. Last season, the senior averaged 6.4 points per game and led the team in shooting percentage and rebounds.

"That's very difficult to replace for a team that struggles to score sometimes. That's the biggest task we have. She (Thompson) was such a good post defender, sometimes undersized, but she gets her hands on a lot of steals, touches, deflections and it surprises the opponent sometimes," Schaefer said. "She was crafty, so all of those things put together ... it's just going to have to be bits and pieces added on to someone else's role."

Columbus improved to 2-2 on the season. Its next game is Friday at Lincoln Northeast. Gaedeke said she feels they're improving more offensively after losing some of last year's top scorers.

"I really think that we've been doing a really good job of trying to score and moving the ball around, finding the open person," she said. "Defensively, we just need to work on getting over screens, working hard, making sure we're focused the whole time."