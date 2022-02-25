Discoverers dominate Omaha Northwest, advance to district semifinals

Columbus High secured its first postseason win in five years Friday night, defeating Omaha Northwest 53-35 in the first round of the District A-3 tournament.

The Discoverers used size to dominate the glass and create numerous shots in the paint. Ean Luebbe led Columbus with 17 points. He made four field goals and shot 9 of 12 from the free throw line. Ashton LaPointe scored six points in the first and fourth quarters and ended the game with 15 points.

Discoverers head coach Jordan Hitchcock said the win shows the progress the program has made after losing to Fremont in the first round last year.

"We did a good job first possession pushing in transition and got a bucket off the goal. We got them on their heels in transition," Hitchcock said. "Defense was huge. To me, that was the big difference where you can start the game and be ahead the whole game, rather than kind of playing from behind."

Columbus shut out the Huskies 12-0 in the first. Omaha Northwest made it 19-8 with 3:41 remaining in the first half, but the Discoverers went on a 14-1 run to pull away.

In total, eight Discoverers scored. Connor Martinez contributed with six points on two three-pointers and Dennis Pelowski scored five third-quarter points.

The Discoverers advanced to Monday's district semifinal. It'll face the top seed Omaha Westside. The two teams met in the season opener on Dec. 2, a game the Warriors won 89-30.

"They're a heck of a team. It's a good mark for us. We played them first game of the year, and since then we've improved a lot. They might beat us 10 times, but this is our night, so we're going to approach it like that," Hitchcock said. "We're going to go in and beat them. That's got to be our mindset, got to believe that's what going to happen. Now, we've just got to go in and execute."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.