Discoverers drop road contests at Lincoln Northeast

Columbus High basketball traveled to Lincoln Northeast on Friday for its third conference game of the season.

The Discoverer boys lost 60-33 and the girls lost 52-34. Both teams dropped to 2-3 and they played North Platte on Tuesday in their final game before next week's Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Columbus boys fell behind quickly following a 22-point first quarter from the Rockets. Northeast knocked down four triples in the opening eight minutes and shot 9-for-13.

For the rest of the game, the Discoverers limited Northeast to 13-for-32 from the field. Christian Winn led all scorers with 20 points, including 11 in the first quarter.

"Defensively, I thought we played good enough to give us a chance to win. We played hard the whole game. We outrebounded them, but we just didn't hit shots," Columbus boys basketball head coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "We struggled with their length around the rim. We didn't shoot the ball well enough. Did a lot of good thing. Proud of the way our guys played."

Tanner Esch led the Discoverers with seven points. Braeden Schefus and Connor Martinez scored six points each and Griffin Micek and Caden Kapels posted five points apiece.

The Discoverers scored 17 of their 33 points in the fourth quarter shooting 6-of-11. They made just 5 of its 32 field goal attempts in the first three quarters.

Hitchcock said the biggest difference between them and Lincoln Northeast is confidence.

"They believe they are really good. When they step on the court, they catch the ball to shoot in rhythm with aggressive feet," he said. "Our guys, we're still trying to figure out are we good enough to play with some of these teams or not. When you're cutting the ball when you should be aggressive, we're just kind of hesitant."

Columbus girls basketball matches the Rockets in the second half with 23 points, but Northeast outscored the Discoverers 29-11 in the opening 16 minutes to maintain the healthy lead to the end.

Discoverers girls basketball head coach Scott Schaefer said he was disappointed with how the team dealt with the Northeast's pressure.

"We didn't attack. We didn't get into gaps," Schaefer said. "We were real passive and they got a lot of transition baskets off of turnovers and really didn't give much of a fight at times."

Northeast featured three players in double-figures while Carly Gaedeke led Columbus with a dozen points. Gaedeke scored 12 points for the second time in the last three games.

"I liked the way she played. She was real aggressive. She took on some double teams very aggressively and didn't back down," Schaefer said. "She just kind of has to continue to lead by example and not force things. I thought she was pretty good at not doing too much. She really had a nice overall game."

Ayla Janssen scored eight points as she fills the role left by senior Ellie Thompson, who's out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

"That's part of what we're going through right now for a lot of our kids. I think they'll get better. Ayla (Janssen) was fighting some illness," Schaefer said. "I thought she reacted well toward the end. We just have some kids that need to grow their game and take on a little bit of a bigger role now that Ellie's (Thompson) gone."