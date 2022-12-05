Discoverers hoops bounce back with wins over Grand Island

The Discoverers boys and girls basketball team bounced back from tough home defeats to Bellevue West with wire-to-wire victories over Grand Island.

Columbus High boys defeated the Islanders 59-50 at Bellevue West behind 14 points from sophomore Luke Messersmith. The shorthanded girls team used a 17-3 second quarter to pull away for a 47-30 victory at Papillion-La Vista South.

Both teams will have four days of practice this week before Friday's road contest at Lincoln East. They'll return home Saturday to host Omaha Buena Vista.

Columbus boys 59, Grand Island 50: The Discoverers used a balanced scoring attack to seal a comfortable win Saturday. Along with Messersmith, the Discoverers featured seven players with at least seven points.

Defensively, Grand Island scored 18 of its 50 points in the fourth quarter. The Discoverers outscored the Islanders in each of the first three quarters to lead 49-32 after 24 minutes.

Columbus head coach Jordan Hitchcock said the key was having poise for the entire game.

"We really felt like a team that just played their game and controlled their emotions and controlled what they can control for the longest will win," Hitchcock said. "We did that, so I was proud of our guys to bounce back after kind of taking it in the teeth on Thursday."

Hitchcock said Grand Island struggled against the Discoverers' zone defense. He said they forced the Islanders into perimeter shots. Offensively, Hitchcock said they were able to get multiple pain touches either by throwing it into the post or getting penetration from the perimeter and kicking it out.

Along with Messersmith's career performance, Quinn Freshour and Griffin Micek dropped nine points each. Caden Kapels and Tanner Esch produced seven points apiece. Braden Schefus ended the game with six points and Connor Martinez posted five points.

"We've got multiple guys that can do stuff, so if everybody is pitching in and involved, it just makes us multi-dimensional," Hitchcock said. "It's more fun for our players too."

Columbus improved to 1-1. Because of how young the team is, Hitchcock said it was really important to get the first win in the second game of the season.

"We didn't panic and we just played. We weren't even really thinking about whether we were going to win or lose. If we can continue to have that type of mindset, it's going to help us," he said. "When you haven't won, there's always that monkey on your back or that thing you're thinking of subconsciously. The more wins we get, the more that subconscious thought gets resolved. It's really good for our guys to get that second game of the year."

Columbus girls 47, Grand Island 30: The shorthanded Discoverers received a big boost from freshman Molly Goc as she scored 14 points off the bench to lead the Discoverers to a convincing win.

"It was nice for our kids got a win, especially considering we're shorthanded," Columbus head coach Scott Schaefer said. "Now with Molly (Goc) coming in and having 14, that was a pleasant development, even though we've seen that all the way through the summer when she joined us in June."

Along with Goc, Columbus got contributions from junior Carly Gaedeke who scored nine points. Charli Preister recorded six points and Ayla Janssen and Anisten Barnett totaled four points each.

It was the defense that enabled Columbus to pull away from the Islanders. Grand Island was limited to just five made field goals through three quarters. The Discoverers led 39-14 after three quarters.

"We got some easy stuff out of pressure and that made a difference for us. We limited their possessions," Schaefer said. "We were turning them over in the second and third quarters."

For the first time in seven years, the Discoverer girls won a game during the first week of the high school basketball season. In 2015, they won the season opener against Beatrice.

Columbus enters a week of practice as it tries to incorporate players back from injuries.

"We're trying to broaden our offense a bit. Truthfully, we're going to make some major additions to what we were doing featuring Ellie (Thompson). That transition to broaden our offense a little bit has been slowed a little bit," Schaefer said. "Maybe not take as a great of a movement to that, but still kind of inch it forward. These four days before we play again will be instrumental to get other people and see if we can continue to grow that way."