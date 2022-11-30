Discoverers ready to compete with top teams

Columbus High girls basketball hopes to build upon the foundation laid from last season as the Discoverers graduated four seniors, three of whom played significant minutes.

The Discoverers enter the season after a jamboree road win over Beatrice on Nov. 22.

“I’m excited. I think that especially with (last night’s) win, we have some momentum going into the regular season,” Columbus senior Kelyn Garrelts said. “I think with the people we have, we have a lot of talent and we can be really successful this year if we just use our strengths and work together.”

Scott Schaefer enters his second season as the Discoverers head coach. He led them to a 7-16 season, a three-win improvement from the season before. Garrelts said the team is more comfortable this season after going through a lot of learning a new offense and defense.

“This year I feel like we’re more comfortable so we can get a lot more done in practice because we are more familiar with what’s going on,” Garrelts said. “We can develop more offensively and defensively because we can practice, get more reps. In the games, you can really tell we’re more comfortable with our offense and our defense and so we were more successful.”

Schaefer said they developed a base of what they want to do to take some of the pressure off the players.

“As they’ve gotten more comfortable with that and more proficient, we’re adding different things,” Schaefer said. “We’re building upon that and allowing a little bit more freedom which highlights the skillsets that our individuals have. We’re keeping them a little bit on edge because we’re throwing new stuff at them also.”

Although last year’s leading scorer of Addie Kudron graduated, Columbus returns its second, third and fourth-leading scorer from a season ago in juniors Jordyn Trotta and Carly Gaedeke and senior Ellie Thompson.

Trotta and Gaedeke averaged over 7 points per game last season while Thompson finished the season with 6.4 points per game.

“We’re not asking anyone to be superman. We just need to build on the foundation they have and expand their game a bit,” Schaefer said. “We’re certainly capable of that because of the returners we have, the individuals that practice hard every day. It’s just a positive feeling.”

Schaefer said in order to compete with some of the upper echelon teams in Class A, he says they have to be a little bit more aggressive and be a little bit more assertive.

“Most people thinks that’s a defensive perspective, which we’re lacking in that area sometimes, but it’s also offensively. Whatever you do offensively, it’s really getting the basketball in the lane, trying to break down people and getting to the rim,” he said. “That’s kind of a focus for us. Trying to defend against that, which other people have the same goals, so that’s kind of the next step system wise. In order to beat the very best teams on our schedule, we have to continue to move towards that goal.”

For the first time this season, the NSAA is implementing a shot clock. It’ll only be used in Class A games. Schaefer said the pressuring will increase as opponents will look to eat some of the clock in the backcourt. He added the offense will have to be quicker and pressuring the opposition on defense.

“It’ll be new and different and we’ll have to speed up our game, but that’s kind of what we’ve been working on in practice is just being quicker,” Garrelts said. “I don’t think it’ll affect us as much as some other teams because we’ve just been working on it.”

The Discoverers open the season Thursday against Bellevue West, who qualified for the state tournament last season. Columbus eyes its first double-digit win season since 2017-18 when it won 12 games.

“I want for our kids to experience success. It starts with how they react to each other and how we measure that,” Schaefer said. “Also, we just need to compete better against some of the better teams on our schedule and maintain the progress we made last year and just build upon that a little bit.”