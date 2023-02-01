Discoverers suffer road defeat at Bellevue East

Columbus High basketball completes a stretch of five of six games on the road Saturday at Bellevue East.

The boys suffered their fifth consecutive loss by a 66-47 score to fall to 5-11. The girls picked up their second loss in a row following a 54-25 defeat.

Both teams open a three-game home stand Friday against Grand Island. They'll then host Lincoln Southwest on Saturday. Columbus defeated the Islanders in the second game of the season, with the boys winning 59-50 and the girls winning 47-30.

Columbus boys

The Discoverers allowed 41 first-half points as Bellevue East shot 16-for-25 from the floor.

Columbus made a surge in the third quarter, outscoring the Chieftains 15-5 in the third to pull within nine points. In the fourth, Bellevue East outscored Columbus 20-10 to put the game away.

"We came out a little tentative and weren't quite as locked in as we needed to be," Discoverers head coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "Our margin for error is pretty small because we start four guys that are 6 feet or shorter and most of the teams we play have multiple guys that are 6-5, 6-6, 6-8 so we really have to be locked in mentally.

"We always battle and play hard, but we just kind of dug ourselves a hole early. The first half we didn't play very good. In the third quarter, we played well. We tried to press and make things happen in the fourth quarter."

The Chieftains were led by Ryan Lenear and Eli Robinson. This season, they average 11.5 and 10.3 points per game, respectively.

Both players had one of their highest-scoring games of the season. Robinson scored 24 points, his second-highest total of the season, on 9-for-13 shooting. He knocked down three of his four 3-point shot attempts.

Lenear posted 20 points, tying a season-high, and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double.

"If guys are hitting shots, good offense is better than good defense," Hitchcock said. "We kind of let them get going a little bit and then they were playing confidently. That's kind of the difference."

The Discoverers received a balanced scoring effort with six players recording at least five points. Tanner Esch, Luke Messersmith and Connor Martinez scored nine points each with the trio each making four field goals. Messersmith dished out eight assists.

Braeden Schefus was inserted into the starting lineup and recorded eight points and six rebounds. Caden Kapels finished with six points and 13 rebounds and Jose Garcia ended with five points.

Saturday's performance was Messersmith's best of the season while Schefus recorded his second-highest-scoring game. The sophomore and senior have grown into key roles this season.

"Schefus, he can always shoot the ball but whether or not he was going to get on the court was defensively," Hitchcock said. "He's really improved in that area, that and rebounding. Cool to see him do that well. His investment in the weight room over the summer has allowed him to do some of that stuff.

"Luke (Messersmith) does a good job managing the game for us on a nightly basis, but it was good to see him score. He got going in that third quarter and was kind of a spark for the rest of our team for that quarter when we played fairly well offensively."

Columbus will look to get back on track against the 3-13 Islanders on Friday.

"They're (Grand Island) going to come out and play hard. They've been playing a lot of zone lately, so that'll be a little different than what we've seen," Hitchcock said. "We run the same zone, so hopefully we'll be able to respond well to it. We got to come out and punch them in the mouth in the beginning and really execute and play well to win and get that bad taste out of our mouths."

Columbus girls

The Discoverers fell into an early hole, trailing 17-4 after the first quarter. They outscored Bellevue East in the second quarter to make it 23-16 at halftime.

The Chieftains took over in the second half outscoring Columbus 29-9 in the second half.

"It was just too much for us. We had 31 turnovers in the game, nine in the first quarter and it's really hard on our guards," Discoverers head coach Scott Schaefer said. "They fight like everything, but it was just hard to get anything accomplished. This from start to finish was very difficult."

Bellevue East senior Mya Skoff scored a game-high 16 points. Junior Kara Stricklin finished with 12 points and sophomores Rylee McLucas and Jayla Wilson posted nine points and eight points, respectively.

Molly Goc led Columbus with seven points. Ayla Janssen and Jordyn Trotta tallied five points each with Grayson Gentile finishing with three points.

"We were able to tell she was going to contribute this summer when she played with us," Schaefer said. "She's (Goc) been very steady and is our most efficient half-court offensive player."

In their last two games, the Discoverers faced two of the best teams in the state in No. 3 Lincoln High Thursday and No. 7 Bellevue East Saturday. Of their 11 defeats, eight have come against top-10 teams currently rated by the Lincoln Journal Star.

"We competed for a half against Lincoln High and then just fell apart entirely against Bellevue East. We have very few games that are not against the upper half of Class A. It's just very difficult," Schaefer said. "We have one senior that starts and we're fairly young. I think the kids are resilient and they're going to keep at it. They're going to continue to get better. It's just the mountain is pretty high at times."

Columbus hosts winless Grand Island Friday before facing 7-8 Lincoln Southwest on Saturday. Schaefer explained the importance of these two games heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

"This game on Friday is a game that we should be able to compete well in," Schaefer said. "We played Lincoln Southwest twice last year and I've watched them play three or four times on film and they're not as powerful as they have been, but they're still a really good team and they've been playing well lately. That'll be another challenge."