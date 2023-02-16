The losing steak continues for Columbus as the girls dropped their fourth straight game and the boys lost their 10th in a row Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.

The Columbus girls lost a close one at 41-39. The boys followed with a 71-40 loss to the Knights.

Columbus girls

The Discoverers played a solid first three quarters at Lincoln Southeast as Columbus battled throughout. The Knights outscored the Discoverers 9-7 in the opening quarter but Columbus would fight back in the second and third.

Columbus outscored the Knights 5-2 in the second to take a 12-11 lead going into the half. The Discoverers would then follow up by outscoring the Knights 13-10 in the third to hold a 25-21 lead into the fourth.

Lincoln Southeast and Columbus scored a lot in the fourth but the Knights scored just enough to pull out a victory outscoring the Discoverers 20-14 in the final quarter of play.

Columbus struggled early hitting shots as they made 6 for 24 (25%) in the first half. The Discoverers would shoot better in the second half making 8 of 15 (53%) shots. Overall Columbus shot 14 for 39 (36%) from the floor.

In the narrow defeat, Columbus finished with four Discoverers scoring five or more points as Ayla Janssen led the team with 11 points. Carly Gaedeke and Molly Goc each scored nine and Taytum Miller added five.

The now 7-15 Discoverers will look to snap the losing streak in their final regular season game against visiting 11-10 Papillion-LaVista Thursday.

Columbus boys

Columbus played well against the Knights in the first quarter but the rest of the game Lincoln Southeast took control. Columbus only trailed 15-12 after the first.

The second quarter spelled the beginning of the end for Columbus as the Knights crushed the Discoverers 23-8 in the second.

The second half wasn't as brutal for Columbus but was still nicer to the Knights as Lincoln Southeast outscored the Discoverers 15-7 in the third and 18-13 in the fourth to seal the 31-point 71-40 loss.

Columbus struggled mightily shooting just 11 for 39 (28%) from the field on the game including 5 for 21 (24%) from deep.

No Discoverers finished with double-digit scoring as Tanner Esch, Griffin Micek and Braeden Schefus were the only three to score more than five.

Esch led the Discoverers with nine points in the loss as Schefus and Micek each added six.

Columbus has one more regular season game before the postseason begins where they will look to right the ship against visiting 13-9 Papillion-LaVista Friday.