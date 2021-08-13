Final night of reunion left Johnson speechless

Dave Condreay recounted how he lost his shoe in the middle of a game. Tom Zimmerman explained how everyone on the roster felt like a starter even if he was sitting at the end of the bench. Ritch Bahe recalled the welcome he and his Fremont teammates received on a road trip to Columbus in 1970.

The second and final night of the Jack Johnson reunion was full of stories and conversations between players and friends who might not have connected for half a century.

Johnson, who coached boys basketball at Columbus High for six years, led the Discoverers to their last team title in 1972, and who has since become the premier shooting coach in the state, was left speechless - something Columbus High coach Jordan Hitchcock said seemed impossible when the two met up afterward.

But after 50 years, and two days of walking down memory lane, Johnson was overcome when it was his time to speak. No matter, Roger Brown stepped in to put Johnson's emotions in perspective.