Final night of reunion left Johnson speechless

Dave Condreay recounted how he lost his shoe in the middle of a game. Tom Zimmerman explained how everyone on the roster felt like a starter even if he was sitting at the end of the bench. Ritch Bahe recalled the welcome he and his Fremont teammates received on a road trip to Columbus in 1970.
The second and final night of the Jack Johnson reunion was full of stories and conversations between players and friends who might not have connected for half a century.
Johnson, who coached boys basketball at Columbus High for six years, led the Discoverers to their last team title in 1972, and who has since become the premier shooting coach in the state, was left speechless - something Columbus High coach Jordan Hitchcock said seemed impossible when the two met up afterward.
But after 50 years, and two days of walking down memory lane, Johnson was overcome when it was his time to speak. No matter, Roger Brown stepped in to put Johnson's emotions in perspective.
"You caught us driving around in Keene corner, Les Cattau and I, with two girlfriends and told us we couldn't play the next day. So I know that feeling," Brown joked. "I think what coach Johnson [is trying to say] is that this has been a pretty amazing thing that we tried to put together. Jack is very gracious for everybody, the players, the coaches, everybody who has come here tonight."
Day two of the reunion included a four-man golf scramble at Elks Country Club then a meal and program at Ag Park in the evening. Everything started Wednesday during a social at Elks with videos from Johnson and others. It culminated with Thursday night and 10 different speakers who came up to the stage and shared five minutes or more of memories and stories.
Several displays sat along the northeast corner at Ag Park that included statistical leaders from Johnson's six years with the Discoverers. Those were flanked by a table covered by district trophies, the state championship trophy and a collage put together by Johnson containing moments from his years of playing and coaching.
He was a high jump champion in high school, played two seasons of basketball at Nebraska, finished up at Peru State and coached in Sterling and Pawnee City before coming to Columbus.
After his high school coaching career, Johnson stepped away from the game for a few years before starting a second life in basketball that has earned him the title of "Shot Doctor". To this day he still occasionally works with players from all levels on perfecting their form and fundamentals.
But Thursday was about Columbus High basketball and the impact Johnson made in a relatively short time.
Condreay, who drove up with his motor home from Texas, was telling a story about his time as a junior varsity player in 1970. He wasn't wearing Jack Johnson approved high top footwear and had his heel pop out of the back of his right shoe when a player he was guarding came down on his foot.
Condreay struggled to keep pace up and down the court after that. Coaches and teammates hollered from the bench to "kick it off." He eventually got the message.
As he flicked his ankle, Condreay's shoe, in his words, took off like a golf shot from the tee and kept rising. Although it only lasted maybe a few seconds, it was an eternity in Condreay's mind. He watched as it continued to rise to the point where it hit the horn on top of the opposite backboard and hung by a shoelace.
Johnson happened to be coming out of the locker room at that point, looked at a one-shoed Condreay then observed a shoe hanging above the goal.
"I happened to look over to him and he put his towel over his head," Condreay said. "That's when I knew I wouldn't be back."
Incidentally, Condreay did not play basketball as a senior.
Paul Forch, who started coaching against Johnson at McCook, was on the other bench for the 1972 Class A state championship game when he took the same job at Lincoln East. He was in attendance on Thursday night.
Barry Collier, whose oldest son played for Johnson as part of a national championship AAU team, came to the stage to share a few thoughts. Danny Nee, who preceded Collier at Nebraska and brought him in to help a few players with their shots, was scheduled to be in the building but had a family emergency come up.
A former player, Dick Hansen, couldn't make it from his home in Iowa but shared some thoughts with Tom Zimmerman over the phone. Hansen has Parkinson's but remembers everything about his time under Johnson as if it were yesterday. Zimmerman played some comments from Hansen into the microphone.
Earlier in the night, Zimmerman shared his own memories from the 1971 team that was ranked No. 1 most of the season but lost in the first round of state. To this day, Johnson still identifies that group as likely his best team.
"He made all the team members feel like starters. That was just his trait, his mojo, his thing," Zimmerman said. "We all did the same drills. We all dribbled the way we were supposed to. We all rebounded the way we were supposed to. We all got taught triangle defense. We all got taught how to run the lines. It didn't matter if you were 6-5, 240 pounds or you were just a little, skinny kid."
Bahe, who was playing for his father, the legendary Al Bahe, came to town on the Fremont bus with a group of unbeaten Tigers and set for a top-ranked showdown with Columbus in January of 1970.
As the bus made the turn near Richland, he remembered, dozens of students in their cars pulled onto the highway and provided the slowest possible escort into town - it took another 20 or 30 minutes to get to the high school, he said. Once in the city limits, others were standing on the medians of 23rd Street and yelling at the Tigers. Finally at the school, there was a line of about 100 more students Fremont had to traverse on its way into the building.
"There was a community spirit back then and lots of support," Bahe said. "Coaches like Jack made that a reality."
By the way, Columbus won the game.
Johnson, 89, isn't doing quite as many lessons as he used to in the past. But just this week he had a player from Lincoln Pius X in town for a training session. He'll never truly step away from the court.
Even now, he said the key is continuing education. He never rests on his reputation or his knowledge - he's always learning. Tuesday at his home when he was telling stories, Johnson said he still goes to bed every night thinking about basketball.
Those who have been touched by Johnson's coaching abilities can attest to his wisdom. There are players, and then there are Jack Johnson players.
Bahe knew that first hand as an opponent. Of course, his legendary father never let the team forget who was on the schedule next during a week of preparation. But there was something different during Columbus High week.
"I never paid attention (in practices leading up to the game) to whose team we were playing that week. That was not the case with you, Jack," Bahe said. "We knew we were playing Jack Johnson's team."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.