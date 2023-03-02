LINCOLN - The Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball team is no stranger to the NSAA Class D-2 Girls State Basketball Championship.

For the sixth straight year, the Flyers competed in Lincoln but in Thursday's state quarterfinal against McCool Junction, it was the Mustangs who sprinted out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter.

However, St. Francis' used its experience, stout defense and a 24-point performance from sophomore Isabel Preister to win 61-54 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I don't even know how to explain it," Flyers senior Emma Baumgart said. "I can't even put it into words how excited I was. Just to come back from the deficit ... coach (Bryan Reichmuth) told us at the end of the first quarter he just wanted to bring it back by three, so when we tied and went ahead by four, we knew they were a beatable team and we weren't scared anymore."

McCool Junction jumped out to a 23-13 lead after one quarter behind six points from juniors McKenna Yates and freshman Shelby Brandt and threes from junior BriAnn Stutzman and freshman Ella Clark.

Preister outscored the Mustangs by herself in the second quarter 11-9. She scored the first five points of the second quarter on a putback and a 3-point play with 6:04 remaining.

It was another Preister putback with 3:10 left in the second that granted St. Francis its first lead of the game.

After the Mustangs tied it 32-32 at halftime, the third quarter saw one tie and three lead changes before the Flyers ended the frame on a 9-3 run.

Kylee Wessel scored a putback, Emma converted a 3-point play, Preister made two free throws and Hannah Baumgart scored a field goal to make it 47-41 Flyers entering the fourth.

McCool Junction trimmed the deficit to 50-48 with 3:12 remaining in regulation on a 3-pointer from Clark, but the Flyers shut the door thanks to a Hannah 3-pointer and two free made free throws from Hannah, Karly Kessler and Emma.

After allowing 23 points in the first quarter, McCool Junction was held to 29 points the rest of the game.

"They're a great offensive team. They're leading the state in points in our class, so we knew it was going to be a challenge," Flyers head coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "Really the only thing we changed is we took Hannah off of 24 (Stutzman) because we just couldn't leave her, so we put Karly (Kessler) on her and then Hannah had free range to go help and float. We just battled with a lot of heart and offense kind of opened up a little bit."

Preister used her 6-1 frame to her advantage as she was the tallest player on the floor. Thursday was her highest-scoring game of the season as she posted a double-double with 11 rebounds.

"They were working really hard and I was working hard," Preister said. "It's just a battle."

The Flyers squared off against one of the most prolific scorers in the state in Yates. The McCool Junction junior averaged 21.9 points per game entering Thursday's game.

Emma and Hannah were assigned as the primary defenders and they held Yates in check for the majority of the game, holding her to 20 points. She scored six points in the final 30 seconds when the game was out of reach.

"I don't know a better defensive tandem in high school. They work so well together," Reichmuth said. "They never run out of energy and I got two more games with them I know that."

Alongside Preister, Emma finished with 15 points and Hannah posted 11 points with the twins combining for 16 rebounds, 11 assists and six steals. Leah Kosch produced five points off the bench.

The experience of competing at the state tournament allowed St. Francis to stay composed and confident that they can overcome the early deficit.

"You didn't have the nerves. You knew that we had to take open shots. We knew that they would fall," Emma said. "The feeling, the anxiety, almost the stress you get from playing we've had all before. It goes away eventually because you start to relax and you know you're going to be fine."

Next up for St. Francis is a familiar foe in No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart. The two schools have met for the last two Class D-2 state championships. On Friday, they'll meet in the semifinals at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

"I'm familiar with Falls City a little bit. We've got a little deal going. We watched half the game. I haven't seen them play, but I know coach (Luke) Santo," Reichmuth said. "They're a fantastic team. They're not going to make mistakes. They're not going to beat themselves, so we got to go win it."

The Irish defeated Leyton 64-30 in Thursday's quarterfinal as three players finished in double-figures.

Jessica Wertenberger led Sacred Heart with 13 points with eight coming in the second quarter. Jentry Lechtenberg posted 12 points and Olivia Eickhoff finished with 10 points.

"Today was hard, but tomorrow will be even harder. They know most of our plays. We know most of theirs," Emma said. "We know basically everything about them. Just got to play like how we did today and play hard the whole 32 minutes."