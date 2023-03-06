LINCOLN - After a heartbreaking overtime defeat to Falls City Sacred Heart in the state semifinals, Humphrey Saint Francis took the floor in Saturday's NSAA Class D-2 Girls State Basketball Championship third place game against Shelton looking to end the season on a winning note.

After an even first quarter, Shelton entered halftime with an 11-point lead. However, in the second half, the Flyers tied the game with 1:57 remaining in regulation.

Shelton scored the go-ahead field with 55 seconds remaining and it maintained the lead shooting 5 for 6 at the free throw line to secure a 48-43 win at Lincoln Northwest.

"We're spent. We had two tough games before this," St. Francis head coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "This was a battle. We didn't have the legs. Just don't want to be here and that's part of it."

Hannah Baumgart knocked down a 3-pointer to beat the first-quarter buzzer to tie the game at 10-10. Isabel Preister scored the first six Flyer points of the game on three field goals.

Karly Kessler scored the first points of the second quarter to put St. Francis ahead. Leah Kosch tied the game at 14-14 following four points from Bulldogs freshman Erin Gegg.

Shelton ended the first half on a 13-2 run to take a 27-16 lead into the locker room. Preister scored the lone points for St. Francis during that run on a putback.

Addison Burr made a 3-pointer and Dru Niemack made a bucket while drawing a foul with 3:37 left in the frame to make it 19-14. The Bulldogs rebounded Niemack's missed free throw and Gegg made a 3-pointer to complete a five-point possession.

Emmilly Berglund converted a putback to push the lead into double-digits. Mayte Meza ended the half with a bucket for the Bulldogs. Saint Francis turned the ball over 13 times in the opening 16 minutes.

"I don't know if it was a game situation or not," Reichmuth said. "To be honest, I let them have it at halftime. That's just not us and it was costing us big time."

In the third quarter, the Flyers made their push to get back into the game. Makenna Wietfeld and Kosch hit back-to-back threes to cut the deficit to six and Kosch scored again two possessions later to make it 32-28.

Shelton increased its lead back up to eight at the end of the third quarter. Saint Francis trailed 41-34 with 6:14 remaining, but it tied the game at 41-41 with 1:57 left on three free throws from Kylee Wessel and two free throws from Emma Baumgart and Hannah.

Berglund capped a 62-second possession for the Bulldogs with a field goal to put Shelton back into the lead with under a minute remaining.

Emma missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, forcing St. Francis to start fouling. The senior answered Shelton's two free throws with two of her own to make it 45-43 with 18.6 seconds remaining.

MaKenna Willis made two free throws for Shelton to restore a four-point lead. Emma missed a 3-pointer with the team down four and Shelton would make one more free throw to end the game with a five-point win.

"I'm really proud of how we bounced back the second half," Reichmuth said. We dug out of that hole and had it tied. Just didn't get the right bounces after that."

Isabel Preister and Emma finished with double-doubles. Preister posted 12 points and 12 rebounds while Emma tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kosch produced seven points and four rebounds.

The Flyers' senior class of Wietfeld, Kosch, Wessel, Emma and Hannah capped their highly successful four-year run with another state trophy.

They finished with a 95-15 record, qualifying for the state tournament all four years. In 2021, the Flyers captured their first state championship in 14 years.

"I can't say enough about them. Mak (Wietfeld) and Leah (Kosch) come off the bench and had some nice shots, played their roles well and we just had team continuity with that," Reichmuth said. "Kylee Wessel just a great athlete. Just played her role really well as well. The twins (Baumgarts), I get emotional. They've given me so much for four years. They're good kids. Played so hard. They did everything they could and I just couldn't help them out. They're special."