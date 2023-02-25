Humphrey Saint Francis hosted Howells-Dodge in Friday's Class D2-6 district final. The two schools played a competitive game in Dodge back on Jan. 6 with the Flyers using a big fourth quarter to carry them across the line for a five-point win.

On Friday, the Flyers' press defense overwhelmed Howells-Dodge. The Jaguars struggled to get the ball across halfcourt for most of the first quarter, spearheading a 13-2 opening frame.

Isabel Preister and Emma Baumgart led the St. Francis offense, fending off a second half rally by Howells-Dodge in a 48-34 win to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the sixth straight year.

"It's a tradition around here. We've been struggling, but we're losing to good teams. Howells-Dodge, great basketball team and it took all of our effort (tonight)," Flyers head coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "Our game plan was good. The girls executed it well. We're going to Lincoln. We talked about it Nov. 14. This was our goal. It was a long time ago, but we got it done."

Preister led the Flyers with 17 points and six rebounds. The sophomore scored eight points in the first half and nine in the second half, shooting 7-for-11 from the free throw line.

"We played pretty good in the first couple quarters," Preister said. "There was a few breakdowns, but we came back and the momentum just carried us through."

The sophomore has played a critical role for the Flyers in the post. The 6-1 forward is averaging 11 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season in her first season as a starter.

"At the beginning, I was nervous to start but now I'm happy and it's all good," Preister said.

Reichmuth said Friday might have been Preister's best game of the season.

"We told her we needed her. She (Preister) did a heck of a job (tonight) inside," Reichmuth said. "Huge on her free throws. She's not necessarily a good free throw shooting girl, but she did a great job."

Emma and Hannah Baumgart spearheaded the St. Francis press defense, which forced 21 Jaguar turnovers. Emma nearly posted a quadruple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Hannah ended the night with eight points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Kylee Wessel also posted two steals and three rebounds to go with 10 points.

"Our press was really effective to get us started. We had three turnovers early to counter that, but our press looked good. It got us off to a good start," Reichmuth said. "Then our half-court defense was just good. We know they're good shooters. Our guards were just hedging and switching with a lot of energy and it was great."

Emma opened the scoring with 4:36 on the clock on a 3-pointer following a Jaguars turnover. Hannah made two free throws and Wessel knocked down a free throw and scored a field goal to make it an 8-0 run in 32 seconds.

After a bucket from Sophia Dvorak got the Jaguars on the board, Hannah converted a field goal and Preister made a free throw and scored a bucket with 19 seconds left to make it 13-2 after one quarter.

Both teams scored seven points in the second quarter to make it 20-9 Flyers at halftime.

Natalie Pieper hit a three-pointer for Howells-Dodge to trim the deficit to 10. From that point on, the Flyers embarked on a 10-1 run over 2:02.

Hannah made a free throw and a bucket on back-to-back possessions, Preister scored a field goal at the rim while drawing a foul, Emma scored a 3-pointer and Wessel made a free throw following a steal.

Saint Francis led by as many as 19 points, but Howells-Dodge cut the deficit to 41-34 with 3:42 remaining.

However, a field goal from Wessel and the Flyers shooting 5-for-6 from the line down the stretch iced the game.

The Flyers will return to Lincoln for the NSAA Class D-2 Girls Basketball State Championship on Thusday. They'll be the No. 5 seed and face No. 4 McCool Junction at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It wasn't always smooth sailing as they went 19-6, their most losses in a single season since 2016-17 when they lost 12 games.

Reichmuth praised the team's ability to bounce back and learn from those defeats.

"It's all about learning from them. We're too competitive to accept them and they hurt," he said. "I think it got us refocused and rejuvenated and it's just not OK to lose. We're going to Lincoln and we're glad to be back."

Friday also marked the final home game for the storied senior class of Emma, Hannah, Wessel, Leah Kosch and Makenna Wietfeld.

After their first three district finals were played at a neutral site, they got to cut down their home nets for one last memory in their home gym.

"I don't think I've ever done it cutting down our own nets down. I told them it would be pretty special if they got to do it," Reichmuth said. "We have five great seniors that really deserve it. Played a great game tonight and I'm just really proud of them."