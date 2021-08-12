Former CHS players reunite on first night of honoring Jack Johnson

In 1971-72, with all new starters, Columbus won the state championship for the first time since 1933. Johnson retired the following season. He went 88-34 in six seasons with the Discoverers.

Tom Zimmerman helped put the two-day event together and said it's a testament to Johnson's significance that so many returned to honor his achievements.

He said he idolized the class of '68 as he was growing up. Halfway through Johnson's first year, Zimmerman saw what type of schemes and systems Johnson was running. He said it was totally different than anything he had seen in Nebraska.

"As we came through the program, we were just becoming more acquainted with it, becoming more stronger and feeling better about it. Coach (Johnson) came down to the lower levels, seventh, eighth, ninth grade levels and helped get us going on his program," Zimmerman said. "We were basically born with it and we lived with it and we were very, very successful with it."

Brown's favorite memory of Johnson was the aura he had in front of the team every time he entered the gym.