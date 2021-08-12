Former CHS players reunite on first night of honoring Jack Johnson

Columbus High basketball coach Jack Johnson led the program for just six seasons, but the impact he left was evident Wednesday night.
Dozens of former Discoverers from the six teams he coached, members of the cheering section, fans and others reunited at Elks Country Club in Columbus to catch up and honor Johnson.
Roger Brown, Class of '72, said it was fantastic to reconnect.
"He's (Johnson) a special person, and what he's taught everyone that coached underneath him was just incredible," Brown said. "This is a great reunion. A lot of these players we haven't seen for 50 years, and it means a lot. These guys traveled all over the United States to come in here. Pretty cool."
The presentation opened with video messages of players from each Johnson-led team followed by a summary of each group.
Next, Johnson's recorded speech was played. He coached the program from 1967-73 and led the Discoverers to a state championship in 1972.
Steve Anderson, who played just one season under Johnson in 1967-68, told a story of a practice Johnson scheduled on New Year's Day.
"I'll never forget the time Jack called a practice on Jan. 1 at 8 o'clock in the morning," Anderson said. "Not sure who was in better shape, the players or the coaches."
Frank Higgins, Class of '69, recounted a story of former teammate Mike Floyd. Higgins said that Johnson wanted pre-practice shootarounds to be productive and meant for shots a player would take in a game. Floyd didn't receive that message.
"Mike Floyd was undoubtedly the best athlete in our class. He could run like a deer, had a nice long-range shot, but unfortunately decided to pursue football his senior year. Because of that, Mike (Floyd) got a late start with basketball," Higgins said. "One day in our pre-practice shootarounds, Mike decided to attempt some half-court, dropkick field goals. Coach happened to come out of his office in the middle of one of Mike's attempts. Needless to say, Mike got the message."
Johnson credited the the 1968-69 team for jumpstarting the program. The next three seasons for the Discoverers they went 50-13 including the state title in '72.
Dave Kincade, class of '70, remembered Johnson taking him and other teammates to an Ed Macauley basketball camp. Kincade's trip included playing one-on-one with NBA legend Oscar Robertson.
"Needless to say, he won," Kincade said.
The 1970-71 team was ranked No. 1 in Class A for the final six weeks of the regular season. The Omaha World-Herald declared Columbus regular season state champions. Columbus lost at state in the first round by a point to Bellevue.
In 1971-72, with all new starters, Columbus won the state championship for the first time since 1933. Johnson retired the following season. He went 88-34 in six seasons with the Discoverers.
Tom Zimmerman helped put the two-day event together and said it's a testament to Johnson's significance that so many returned to honor his achievements.
He said he idolized the class of '68 as he was growing up. Halfway through Johnson's first year, Zimmerman saw what type of schemes and systems Johnson was running. He said it was totally different than anything he had seen in Nebraska.
"As we came through the program, we were just becoming more acquainted with it, becoming more stronger and feeling better about it. Coach (Johnson) came down to the lower levels, seventh, eighth, ninth grade levels and helped get us going on his program," Zimmerman said. "We were basically born with it and we lived with it and we were very, very successful with it."
Brown's favorite memory of Johnson was the aura he had in front of the team every time he entered the gym.
"When everybody was shooting around and when the door opened, it was like the czar had walked in and everybody just stood at attention," he said. "That's probably my best memories of Jack; just his presence every day in practice, how he brought himself in and there was no screwing around. There was no nothing. It was like we were all part of the army and we were at attention when Jack walked in."
Zimmerman said after that was an intense focus on the little things. He said that 80% of the practice was about fundamentals.
"We went through more drills than we can write a paper on," he said. "Some of the drills, one of them especially, was we would zig-zag with players playing defense and offense and never touching a ball, going full-court back and forth 10 times."
For 45 minutes of practice, Zimmerman said the team would wear weighted one-pound tennis shoes, something that wasn't mainstream at the time. Although the practices were exhausting, he's grateful to have learned underneath Johnson's tutelage.
"During those drills is when we wore them and believe me, we were tired, sore and grumpy, but it all paid off," Zimmerman said. "Jack always had a way of bringing us around to tell us why that was important. Great, great man for teaching, educating and just giving us an opportunity to show what we can do as just normal individual athletes on a basketball court."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.