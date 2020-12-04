A blessing in disguise: Janssen's absence late last year forced Lady Vikes to grow up quickly

"We are so much more physically stronger than we were a year ago; I played so many sophomores, and now they're juniors. We are just shooting the ball with much more strength, and with strength comes accuracy," he said. "We're a much-improved perimeter shooting team, also. That's going to help us stretch defenses."

Initially, bigger, faster and stronger players may require experimentation in lineups, roles and substitutes, but it's a much better scenario than a year ago. Jones would rather deal with balancing more options than knowing exactly who the top five are and wondering about the rest.

The three seniors have been together on the hardwood since fourth grade. That familiarity plus the return of the starting lineup and other key pieces has the Lady Vikes excited about the prospects of taking another step together.

"We've all kind of matured a bit in the aspect of basketball and how we play with each other," Janssen said. "I think that will help us go a long ways."