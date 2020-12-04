A blessing in disguise: Janssen's absence late last year forced Lady Vikes to grow up quickly

Reese Janssen is a player Lakeview girls basketball head coach Monte Jones trusts in all aspects of the game. She's always got to be on the floor.
It might sound funny then that perhaps the most important step the Lady Vikes made last year was with Janssen on the bench. She and Cassie Rathbone had sustained concussions before the postseason and were unavailable for the subdistrict opener against Central City.
Without its star and reliable standby, Lakeview found a way in a 53-48 win just a few days after Central City had beaten the Lady Vikes 33-28 with Janssen on the floor.
She will again be a major factor in whatever success Lakeview enjoys this winter. But now she won't be carrying the load exclusively. Her team grew up quickly without her and is eager to take the next step together.
"It made people mature. It gave them the chance to step up and they did," coach Monte Jones said about the playoff win. "It's a shame (Janssen missed the final two games), but it's also going to help us this year."
Lakeview snapped a 28-year state tournament drought in 2019 then said goodbye to 10 seniors and four of the five starters. That much roster turnover led to a tough start in 2020 that included losses in the first four games and another four-game losing skid in mid-January.
Lakeview was just 7-15 through the regular season and suddenly without Janssen after a concussion in the loss to Central City. She had almost singlehandedly earned Lakeview a win over Scotus with 23 points in the second-to-last game of the year but was sidelined for the postseason.
Then, what Jones had been trying to develop all year came to fruition when the rest of the team came together and overcame a nine-point deficit in the subdistrict semifinal. Three players scored in double figures and Lakeview hit eight 3-pointers.
Maddi Vogt led the Lady Vikes with 14 and scored all of those in the first half. Josie Bentz chipped in 10, and all of those came after halftime. Lilly Rowe added 13.
It came to an end the following night but Lakeview hung around with eventual state fourth-place team St. Paul. Brooke Poppert scored 31 points and cashed in four 3s in the second quarter to put her team ahead to stay. Still, the growth was obvious.
It's still obvious as the Lady Vikes practiced to open the season Thursday night at home against Crete.
"That was very important for us because there were other girls who had to step up," senior Grace Hatcher said. "We had practiced to be in that position but hadn't got there yet. That's big for this year because we come back with all the same girls. Getting a little taste of what they can do, I think, has carried over to this year."
Hatcher is one of three seniors (Janssen, Rathbone) Lakeview will have in the lineup. Also back are all the point scorers from the subdistrict win - Bentz, Rowe, Vogt, Katee Korte, Haley Frenzen - and a handful of others that played occasionally in support roles.
That experience has been noticeable since the beginning of winter training. Jones is reviewing and installing new sets and ideas rather than teaching from the ground up.
Players are more confident all around.
"All of the athletes as a whole, shooting the ball and handling it with authority, we're acting a lot tougher and expecting to score, not hoping to score. That's a big difference," coach Monte Jones said. "The experience of last year is what has carried us forward to this point."
Lakeview can play a different way with more experience on the court. The Lady Vikes had to slow it down and hope to slog through a game with few possessions and few points. They also had trouble taking care of the ball. Lakeview suffered four of its losses in a 9-15 year by a combined 11 points. Too often, giveaways cost the Lady Vikes dearly.
A year older, wiser and stronger, Lakeview can push the pace, try and score in transition, and, in theory, do so with a better handle on the ball.
Because Jones expects continued energy and effort on defense, the largest gains the team can make are offensively. He said the Lady Vikes are in the right spot to find that improvement.
"We are so much more physically stronger than we were a year ago; I played so many sophomores, and now they're juniors. We are just shooting the ball with much more strength, and with strength comes accuracy," he said. "We're a much-improved perimeter shooting team, also. That's going to help us stretch defenses."
Initially, bigger, faster and stronger players may require experimentation in lineups, roles and substitutes, but it's a much better scenario than a year ago. Jones would rather deal with balancing more options than knowing exactly who the top five are and wondering about the rest.
The three seniors have been together on the hardwood since fourth grade. That familiarity plus the return of the starting lineup and other key pieces has the Lady Vikes excited about the prospects of taking another step together.
"We've all kind of matured a bit in the aspect of basketball and how we play with each other," Janssen said. "I think that will help us go a long ways."
And there's no doubting that Lakeview girls athletics overall is in a better place than perhaps ever in the history of the school. Few Lady Vikes have ever had the chance to play in three state tournaments in their careers. Following state basketball in 2019 and state volleyball this fall, largely with the same faces, the Lakeview girls have a chance to reach a third state tournament in three years for the first time since basketball did it from 1989-91.
"Even if they didn't play a lot of minutes in the basketball experience, they got a lot of minutes in the volleyball experience and they were around it," Jones said. "Girls athletics as a whole, we're starting to expect to win now. That's night and day. Confidence in a kid in athletics is the most important thing, especially with girls. We've got some of that now. It's going to pay a ton of dividends."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!