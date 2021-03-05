After downing old nemesis, Irish look forward to Flyers

LINCOLN - You could sense the relief, and perhaps some fatigue, in the voice of Falls City Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo on Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
After losses to Wynot in the previous two state semifinals, Sacred Heart took down its old nemesis and advanced to the D-2 state championship game Saturday at 3:45 p.m. Any fatigue was certainly part of the mental and physical stress the Blue Devils put on their opponents, and the frustration they've inspired recently.
Having fallen victim to that stress two years straight, Santo was all right that the irregular state schedule allowed for a day off in between games. Falls City Sacred Heart and Humphrey Saint Francis are names linked in Nebraska high school sports as perpetual foes. But nearly all of that is in football.
Granted, Sacred Heart and Saint Francis played for a championship in 2018, but it was just the second meeting in a girls basketball postseason. The Irish and Flyers have also played once at state in volleyball, this past fall, a win for Sacred Heart.
Sacred Heart brings a 26-2 record to Saturday's championship tilt, six titles and 10 appearances in the title game including in five of the past seven.
"Any time you get down here, there's a chance you're going to meet up with them," Santo said about Wynot. "The seeding just worked out. They got CWC last night and, here we go."
Sacred Heart has spent most of the season ranked No. 2 behind St. Francis. The Irish won 20 in a row until a loss just about a month ago to C-2 team, Nebraska City Lourdes. The only other defeat was to D-1 Weeping Water five days later. Lourdes qualified for state and Weeping Water is playing in the D-1 title game Saturday morning.
Sacred Heart and Wynot have tangled six times in the postseason, with four wins for the Blue Devils.
"In the second half, we went to a different offense where we spread them out a little more and tried to open up some driving lanes," Santo said. "Our other guards did a good job of penetrating, getting in the lane a little bit."
Sacred Heart led by two at the start of the fourth then scored 16 of the final 20 including 13 in a row. Erison Vonderschmidt led the Irish with 17 points while Olivia Eickhoff had 13.
It was the 15th time this season Sacred Heart has defeated an opponent with a winning record. Four of those wins came against teams in the state tournament.
Vonderschmidt leads the roster at 16.3 points per game and nearly seven rebounds. Junior point guard Rachel Magdanz is the only other player with a double digit average. But she was lost to an ankle injury early in Thursday's game. Her status for Saturday is unknown.
"Our role players did a really good job of stepping in and playing well," Santo said. "... It's huge because she's our primary ball handler, she's 6-feet tall and St. Francis presses all over the place. So, she can throw over a lot of that stuff. She can score and she can shoot it. It's going to be tough. It's going to put a lot of pressure on our smaller guards."
Santo wouldn't say whether or not Magdanz would have drawn St. Francis senior Allison Weidner as a defensive assignment. But whether Magdanz is ready or not, he shared his concern for Weidner and compared her to playing Weeping Water's Grace Cave in the final regular season game.
Sacred Heart lost that one 44-41, Cave had 21 points and Weeping Water had the first 12 points of the game. Sacred Heart came back and had the lead on a few occasions but Cave took over late.
"You just have to give so much attention to (Weidner), and you've got two, three girls looking at her and she's so good at hitting those other girls that can score and shoot it," Santo said. "It's going to be tough."
