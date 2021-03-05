After downing old nemesis, Irish look forward to Flyers

Sacred Heart has spent most of the season ranked No. 2 behind St. Francis. The Irish won 20 in a row until a loss just about a month ago to C-2 team, Nebraska City Lourdes. The only other defeat was to D-1 Weeping Water five days later. Lourdes qualified for state and Weeping Water is playing in the D-1 title game Saturday morning.

Sacred Heart and Wynot have tangled six times in the postseason, with four wins for the Blue Devils.

"In the second half, we went to a different offense where we spread them out a little more and tried to open up some driving lanes," Santo said. "Our other guards did a good job of penetrating, getting in the lane a little bit."

Sacred Heart led by two at the start of the fourth then scored 16 of the final 20 including 13 in a row. Erison Vonderschmidt led the Irish with 17 points while Olivia Eickhoff had 13.

It was the 15th time this season Sacred Heart has defeated an opponent with a winning record. Four of those wins came against teams in the state tournament.

Vonderschmidt leads the roster at 16.3 points per game and nearly seven rebounds. Junior point guard Rachel Magdanz is the only other player with a double digit average. But she was lost to an ankle injury early in Thursday's game. Her status for Saturday is unknown.