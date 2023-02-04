Cross County picked up two wins after a loss to McCool Junction on Jan. 26 in Crossroads Conference tournament play.

The Cougars more than doubled the scoring output of Nebraska Lutheran in a 55-27 win on Tuesday.

In the win over the Knights, three Cougars finished with double figures. Ema Dickey and Lilly Peterson led the team with 12 points each, and Shyanne Anderson added 10 points for the Cougars.

Prior to the win over Nebraska Lutheran, Cross County would pick up a 42-39 win over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Jan. 27, in a Crossroads Conference tournament consolation game.

In the narrow victory, the Cougars trailed 29-28 heading into the final quarter of play but would secure a win after outscoring the Eagles 14-10 to close the game.

Dickey and Anderson were the lone Cougars to score 10 or more points with Dickey leading the team with 14 and Anderson adding 11.

Cross County will look to win a third straight game Saturday with the Cougars hosting High Plains.

Boone Central (7-12): Boone Central took part in three Mid-State Conference Tournament games this week finishing 1-2, overall.

In the third and final tournament game for the Cardinals, Norfolk Central pulled out a 52-37 win over Boone Thursday.

In the two games prior, Boone won 54-37 over O'Neill Monday in the opening round of Mid-State Conference Tournament play. The Cardinals would fall in the second round to Guardian Angels Central Catholic 52-30 Tuesday.

On Jan. 27, the Cardinals also lost in a 41-20 matchup against Battle Creek prior to the Mid-State Conference Tournament games starting.

The Cardinals now have two regular season games left as they will host Centura Tuesday before traveling to play at Grand Island Northwest Thursday.

High Plains (9-7): High Plains dropped its seventh game of the season with a 43-16 loss to Meridian Tuesday.

The Storm had two main scorers in the loss -- Rylee Ackerson and Peyton Hofmann combined for 13 of the teams' 16 points.

Ackerson led the team with seven points and Hofmann added six.

High Plains also played East Butler Friday (after print deadline), and the next Storm matchup is against Cross County Saturday.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (9-11): The Bulldogs won an East Husker Conference tournament consolation game against West-Point Beemer 48-45 in overtime Thursday.

In the overtime period, the Bulldogs outscored the Cadets 11-7 following a 37-all-end-of-regulation tie.

Halle Beller led the Bulldogs with 15 points in the win.

HLHF played two more conference tournament games prior to Tuesday's win.

On Monday, the Bulldogs fell 57-34 in the second round of the tournament. Beller also led the Bulldogs in scoring against the Knights with 16 points.

In the opening round, HLHF beat Tekamah-Herman 57-36 on Jan. 27. Claire Korth led the bulldogs to the win with 19 points on the night going 8 for 14 shooting.

The Bulldogs next game is Tuesday as Crofton will visit HLHF.

Humphrey Saint Francis (16-4): The Flyers won their last two games with wins over Central Valley and Lutheran-Northeast to extend their winning streak to six.

Against Central Valley Tuesday, the Flyers won 65-29 with Hannah Baugart and Karly Kessler leading the team with 12 points each.

Isabel Preister and Emma Baugart also scored in doubles figures as Preister added 11 and Emma contributed with 10 points.

The Flyers played Lutheran-Northeast on Jan. 28, with St. Francis winning 56-37.

In the win, Preister led with 17 points as two more Flyers also scored 10 or more points.

Emma was second on the score sheet with 11 points as Kessler added 10.

The Flyers' next game is against Aquinas at home on Tuesday.

Osceola (8-9): The Bulldogs have now dropped three straight games after losses to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Fullerton.

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley won on Tuesday in a lopsided 74-28 game. In the loss, Emma Recker was the lone Bulldog to finish in double figures as she scored 12 points.

Against Fullerton on Thursday, the Bulldogs fell in a 6-point game 39-33. Recker was also the only Bulldog to finish in double-digit scoring as she led the team with 15 points.

Osceola also took part in a game against Meridian Friday (after print deadline), the Bulldogs' next game will be Tuesday against High Plains.

St. Edward (1-16): The Beavers continued their losing streak with losses to Riverside and Central Valley.

On Thursday, Central Valley beat the Beavers 56-22. Jean Cumming led the Beavers with nine points in the loss on 4 for 17 shooting.

Against Riverside on Tuesday, the Beavers would fall by 29 in a 60-31 win for the Chargers. Cumming was the only Beaver to finish in double-figure scoring with 11 points.

With the losses, St. Edward's losing streak has grown to nine. St. Edward also played Cedar Bluffs Friday (after print deadline), their next game is Tuesday against Fullerton.

Twin River (3-15): Twin River dropped its seventh straight game after losing to Howells-Dodge and Stanton.

Against Howells-Dodge on Jan. 27, the Titans fell 47-27. Clara Priester led the team with 13 points in the loss.

On Monday, Stanton beat the Titans 56-34. Twin River's next chance for a win comes Monday against Central City.