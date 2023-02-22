The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs earned a C2-6 subdistrict title after earning an 80-69 win over Wisner-Pilger in the first round on Feb. 14, before beating Clarkson/Leigh 63-61 on Feb. 16, in the finals.

Against Clarkson/Leigh, the Bulldogs jumped out to a fast start outscoring the No. 1 seeded Patriots 19-5 in the first.

The Patriots would fight back in the second outscoring HLHF 18-11 as the Bulldogs led 30-23 at the half.

Clarkson/Leigh would also outscore the Bulldogs in the third and fourth quarters 19-17 and 19-16 and HLHF narrowly escaped with a 63-61 win.

Four Bulldogs finished with a bulk of the scoring for HLHF in the win as Claire Korth and Halle Beller each scored 16 points. Alexis Groteluschen added 15 points as Alisha Dahlberg contributed with 12.

The Bulldogs beat the Wisner-Pilger Gators in the opening round of subdistrict play thanks to a strong finish.

HLHF was outscored by the Gators 21-15 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs then outscored Wisner-Pilger 16-12 in the second.

In the second half, the Gators outscored the Bulldogs 16-14 in the third before HLHF dominated in the fourth quarter outscoring Wisner-Pilger 35-20 to claim the 80-69 win.

Korth led the Bulldogs with 22 points as Dahlberg added 14.

The Bulldogs will look to face 23-3 Pender in the C2-2 district final Friday at Pender.

Cross County

The Cougars of Cross County earned two wins in C2-7 subdistrict play beating Aquinas Catholic 62-34 on Feb. 14, and Centennial on Feb. 16, 46-36.

Against Centennial, the Cougars led 14-10 after the first quarter before the Broncos took a 24-23 lead going into the half after outscoring Cross County 14-9 in the second.

The Broncos would also outscore the Cougars 6-5 in the third to hold a 30-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Cross County dominated the Broncos outscoring them 18-6 to secure the 46-36 win.

In the win, two Cougars finished with 10 or more points as Shyanne Anderson led the team with 19 points as Lilly Peterson added 10.

Against Aquinas, Cross County outscored the Monarchs in all four quarters 13-6, 16-7, 20-13 and 13-8 to earn the 62-34 opening-round win.

Anderson led the Cougars with 30 points in the win against the Monarchs and Ema Dickey added 14.

The Cougars will now look to play 18-6 Amherst in the C2-8 district final Friday at Cross County.

Boone Central

The Boone Central girls had their season come to a close on Feb. 14 with a first round loss in the C1-8 subdistricts to Battle Creek.

Battle Creek was able to beat the Cardinals 42-25 in Boone Central's final game of the season.

Boone Central closes the 2022-2023 season with an overall record of 7-15.

High Plains

The Storm girls played in two D2-3 subdistrict games winning the first gane 50-21 over Palmer on Feb. 14, before falling 43-38 to Osceola on Feb. 16 in overtime.

In the win, the Storm dominated early outscoring Palmer 10-0 in the first and 12-5 in the second to take a 22-5 lead into the half.

After the half, High Plains would continue to dominate outscoring the Tigers 19-9 in the third before closing the 50-21 win in a 9-7 fourth quarter.

Peyton Hoffman outscored the entire Tigers team as she finished the night with 27 points as Hailey Lindburg and Courtney Carlstrom each added nine in the win.

In the loss, High Plains fell behind early as the Bulldogs led 10-2 after the opening quarter. The Storm would eat away at the lead outscoring Osceola 14-9 in the second as the Bulldogs led 19-16 at the half.

In the third, Osceola outscored the Storm 8-6 in the third before High Plains would tie up the game at 35 all at the end of regulation after outscoring the Bulldogs 13-8 in the fourth.

The Bulldogs would outscore the Storm 8-3 in the extra time of play to secure the 43-38 win.

Lindburg led the team with 18 points in the loss for the storm.

High Plains season comes to a close with an overall record of 11-12.

Humphrey Saint Francis

The Flyers beat Winside 69-16 on Feb. 14, and fell to Wynot 40-35 on Feb. 16, in the D2-4 subdistrict finals.

Against Winside, the Flyers would dominate Winside 21-3 in the first and 26-3 in the second.

St. Francis would also dominate Winside 16-3 in the third before Winside outscored the Flyers 7-6 in the fourth.

The Flyers were led by Kylee Wessel with 21 points in the win.

Against Wynot, the two teams were close throughout as Wynot outscored the Flyers 11-10 in the first and 17-9 in the second.

The Flyers would then outscore Wynot 8-4 in the third as the two teams each scored eight points in the fourth.

Isabel Preister led the Bulldogs in the loss with 11 points and Hannah Baumgart added 10.

The Flyers were rated high enough to move on despite the loss and will host 13-11 Howells-Dodge Friday in the D2-6 district final.

Osceola

The Osceola Bulldogs earned a D2-3 subdistrict title after beating Mead 57-29 on Feb. 14, and High Plains 43-38 on Feb. 16, in overtime.

In the win over Mead, Osceola outscored the Raiders in all four quarters 12-7, 9-8, 23-8 and 13-6 to secure the 57-29 win.

Emma Recker led the Bulldogs with 16 points in the win. Emersyn Prososki and Rori Wieseman were the next Bulldogs on the score sheet with Prososki having scored 13 points and Wieseman adding 12.

Against High Plains, the Bulldogs outscored the Storm 10-2 in the first before High Plains outscored Osceola 14-9 in the second.

The Bulldogs would outscore the Storm 8-6 in the third and High Plains closed the fourth on a 13-8 run.

In overtime, the Bulldogs outscored the Storm 8-3 to secure the win.

Recker also led the Bulldogs in the second win with 15 points as Addison Theis added 12.

The Bulldogs will play at Falls City Sacred Heart Friday in the D2-1 district final.

St. Edward

The Beavers had their season come to a close on Feb. 13, against Mead in a 22-8 loss.

Mead outscored St. Edward 6-1 in the first, 4-2 in the second to hold a 10-3 lead into the half.

Mead then would outscore St. Edward 7-2 in the third and 5-3 in the fourth.

Narali Irineo led the Beavers in the loss with four points.

The Beavers closed the season with a 1-19 overall record.

Twin River

The Titans lost in the D1-7 subdistrict second round to Nebraska Christian on Feb. 14, after Twin River beat Riverside 39-19 on Feb. 13.

Delaney Reeg led the Titans with 13 points against Riverside as Hannah Yrkoski scored and Tricia Kunkee added 6.

The Titans' season comes to a close with an overall record of 4-19.