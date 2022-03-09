Back to the 'ship: Hastreiter's late plays send St. Francis back to title game

LINCOLN - It was the kind of game tailor-made for a player like Jalyssa Hastreiter.

The Humphrey Saint Francis senior, normally a bench player called on to make stops, grab rebounds and force steals - the kind of contributions that rarely make headlines - made the two biggest plays of her career Friday night at the Devaney Center.

Hastreiter assisted on the winning layup then forced a foul and a steal moments later. Her two free throws after the foul proved to be the winning points in a 40-37 St. Francis Class D-2 girls semifinal over O'Neill St. Mary's. The win sends the Flyers back to the championship game for the third year in a row and the fourth time in the past five years.

"I just try and bring lots of energy because energy brings us all together," Hastreiter said. "Our press takes lots of energy, so when we have energy on the court I know we're going to have a great game."

St. Francis gets a rematch for last year's title when it faces Falls City Sacred Heart on Friday night at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Sacred Heart was a 48-38 winner of Sterling in the first D-2 semifinal of the night.

St. Francis was a 57-48 winner a year ago. Falls City took the 2018 title 57-51. The Flyers are seeking their fifth state title and first back-to-back titles since winning three in a row from 2005-2007. Sacred Heart has six titles all time and has played in six of the last eight.

Check back later for more on this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.