Bentz burns 'Rocks for holiday title

Lakeview junior Josie Bentz doesn’t remember exactly which game, but she previously had a three-pointer at the buzzer against Scotus in her freshman year and missed out on the heroics. The moment came around to her again at the 40th annual Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

With just about five seconds left in regulation of Wednesday’s title game, Bentz came open near the right wing. She lined up an unguarded three and sent her bench and the Lakeview cheering section into a frenzy for a 35-34 win over rival Scotus.

“It was really awesome and I was super proud of my team because they were playing so well,” Bentz said. “I missed a couple easy shots, and I was so happy to be able to be there for them and make it when it counts.”

Bentz’s moment was almost stolen away moments later when a half court heave by the Shamrocks found senior Grace Mustard up the sideline. She dribbled past the defense and near the lane where her desperation shot clanked wide. But as the shot was released, the referee came in with a foul call.

Mustard missed the first, Lakeview called a timeout, then missed the second. With no time remaining on the clock that meant Bentz’s three stood up and made Lakeview back-to-back champs.

Coach Monte Jones said it was Bentz simply recognizing a situation that had been covered in practice and stepping up to the moment.

"Teams have started packing it in on us because we're so good at slashing off the dribble to the rim, so we've had our posts flare out instead of rolling off the screen. Josie read that flare and we got her the ball," Jones said. "She just stuck it."

Heroics were going to be required from someone on the opposing rosters in a game that was never out of reach. Lakeview's largest lead was six while Scotus enjoyed a four-point cushion.

Early on it was the work of Lady Vikes junior Haley Frenzen that gave her team leads of 16-11 and 21-17. Frenzen scored nine in the first quarter and five more in the second.

"It was so much fun. We knew they were going to be a touch matchup. They're really good on defense and on offense. But we knew we could do it and we prepared for it. I'm really proud of my team," Frenzen said. "Whenever you play Scotus, you know it's going to be a tough game. I've grown up in this. I knew I had to come out and play my best basketball, and that's what I did."

It was a good night for anyone named Haley, though spelled slightly different on the other side. Frenzen's counterpart, Scotus junior Hailey Steffensmeier, also had 18 and had the first four of the fourth quarter that put Scotus up 32-28. She had a chance with a one-and-one to extend the lead back out to four in the final minute but missed the front end.

Lakeview looked for an opportunity then called timeout twice, once to avoid a five-second call. Bentz sank the game-winner after the second stoppage.

"We kind of had to chase the whole game. But give our kids credit, we fought back and found ways to be successful," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "They're obviously a tough, big, athletic team. They made a lot of plays down the stretch, especially offensive rebounding, that was big for them in the fourth quarter."

The Lady Vikes won their first holiday title since 1994 last season over Scotus 50-46. The last time they won was part of two in a row, like this season.

Scotus and Lakeview are scheduled to play at least one more time this season – Feb. 8 at Lakeview. It seems, as always, there will likely be another a week or so later in the subdistrict tournament. Wednesday indicated that there’s little breathing room between the two and almost assuredly more dramatic finishes on the way.

"It's even, and the team that improves each game is going to come out on top," Jones said. "This one came down to no time on the clock. That tells you a lot. These teams know each other so well, and the coaches know each other's sets. It's just a matter of executing in crunch time. Tonight we got that done."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

