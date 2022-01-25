Bergan takes round one over 'Rocks

Sometimes the ball just doesn't go through the hoop. That's how Scotus Central Catholic girls coach Jarrod Ridder characterized a 37-27 loss Friday at Fremont Bergan.

The Shamrocks only turned it over eight times and allowed nine points in the first half. But that wasn't enough to overcome 9 of 27 shooting from inside the arc and 3 of 16 beyond it.

Scotus only scored 10 or more points in one quarter, led 10-9 at halftime but then gave up three third-quarter threes and fell into a four-point hole at the start of the fourth. That doesn't sound like much, but in a game where neither side hit the 40-point mark, a two-possession lead felt like much more.

"We didn't shoot very well as a whole. They eventually made some big shots and did a good job with baseline inbound plays that got them some easy looks there," Ridder said. "Overall for us, we played pretty good defense but we didn't get the stops we needed."

Two of Scotus' top three scorers, Hailey Steffensmeier and Emma Brezenski, were held without a point in the first two quarters. An overall tough shooting night for both sides meant a 6-5 lead for the Shamrocks after the first quarter and a 10-9 advantage at the half.

The Knights found the range in the third quarter when Summer Bojanski, Adisyn Mendlik and Paige Frickenstein each knocked down three-pointers. Kaelyn Dierman and Steffensmeier answered with some of their own for Scotus but Menlik and Frickenstein also made two other shots inside on, as Ridder mentioned, inbounds plays.

Bergan hit another three in the fourth quarter and went 6 for 9 from the free throw line to close it out. Kaitlyn Mlnarik proved to be the difference for Bergan. The junior had 14 points and all nine of her team's points in the first half when the rest of the lineup struggled to find its footing.

Once her teammates came around Mlnarik then ended it at the line on a perfect 4 for 4 in the fourth quarter. Dierman led Scotus with 11 points while Steffensmeier was held to six.

The loss dropped Scotus to 10-7 and set up a rematch with Began back on its home court Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament. The winner plays the winner between Lincoln Lutheran and Wahoo Neumann on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at Grand Island Central Catholic.

"We could just never get enough stops," Ridder said. "When we did score, they'd come down and answer right away. We never got it within four in the entire fourth quarter, and those threes in the third quarter were big. They pushed the lead up to nine, and in a low-scoring game, back-to-back threes are a really big deal."

Scotus have split the last four games in the series between the two. SCC won in 2021 and 2020. The Shamrocks are 9-3 against the Knights since 2009.

"We got a lot of good shots and we did a lot of good things on offense, that's just the way it goes sometimes shooting," Ridder said. "I expect it will be better on Tuesday night.

"... We've got to shore up some things defensively, but it we come out with energy and shoot the ball better I think that's going to be good enough for us to get it done."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

