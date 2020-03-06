Blue Devils give Flyers shot at 2019 revenge

Of course, Humphrey Saint Francis players and coaches were focused on Mullen and winning a semifinal matchup with the Broncos on Friday afternoon in Lincoln.

But, as the second of two semifinal games, the Flyers also had the chance to wait near the edge of the court and watch Falls City Sacred Heart play Wynot.

Either gave St. Francis the chance for some redemption.

Sacred Heart denied Saint Francis the 2018 state championship 57-51. Wynot eliminated HSF from the tournament last year in the first round.

Thus, while coach Bryan Reichmuth nor any of his players admitted to preferring one potential opponent over the other, those thoughts certainly had to be circling around as the Flyers looked ahead to what could be.

"To be honest, I didn't even think about who we wanted to win," Reichmuth said. "As a coach, I was up there watching Falls City because we know Wynot so well. But I knew it was going to be a dogfight. Falls City got out to an early start and was playing so hard and aggressive, they might have got winded a little bit. Wynot goes so deep, they can come at you from all angles.

"I think we've got the best two teams in the state in the finals as it should be."

