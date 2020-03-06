Blue Devils give Flyers shot at 2019 revenge

Of course, Humphrey Saint Francis players and coaches were focused on Mullen and winning a semifinal matchup with the Broncos on Friday afternoon in Lincoln.
But, as the second of two semifinal games, the Flyers also had the chance to wait near the edge of the court and watch Falls City Sacred Heart play Wynot.
Either gave St. Francis the chance for some redemption.
Sacred Heart denied Saint Francis the 2018 state championship 57-51. Wynot eliminated HSF from the tournament last year in the first round.
Thus, while coach Bryan Reichmuth nor any of his players admitted to preferring one potential opponent over the other, those thoughts certainly had to be circling around as the Flyers looked ahead to what could be.
"To be honest, I didn't even think about who we wanted to win," Reichmuth said. "As a coach, I was up there watching Falls City because we know Wynot so well. But I knew it was going to be a dogfight. Falls City got out to an early start and was playing so hard and aggressive, they might have got winded a little bit. Wynot goes so deep, they can come at you from all angles.
"I think we've got the best two teams in the state in the finals as it should be."
Wynot held Sacred Heart to 5 of 31 shooting and forced 16 turnovers in a 37-27 win just before St. Francis took down Mullen 68-38.
The Blue Devils took down the Irish for last year's state title. Since 2011, either Sacred Heart or Wynot have been crowned D-2 state champion every year.
Wynot will be looking for its eighth title in program history and fourth back-to-back title after a run of four straight between 2011 and 2014. The Blue Devils denied the Irish a threepeat last year.
St. Francis is looking for its fourth after winning number three in 2007.
"They're going to have a phenomenal defense. They're probably going to deny me (the ball). They have every time they've played us," Saint Francis junior Allison Weidner said. "Coach (Steve) Wieseler is a great coach, and the girls are all great players. They can all shoot. They can do it all. They're really pesky. They're all great players."
St. Francis defeated Wynot 66-50 in its holiday tournament on Dec. 27. Weidner had 35 points and eight steals in the win.
Wynot has put together a 21-3 season and went 15-2 after losing its first game to St. Francis back in December.
"They're special," Reichmuth said. "Coach Wieseler does a great job. They have great kids. I mean, they're here every year, right? They know what's going on and they know how to rise to the challenge."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.