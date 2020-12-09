Bluejay pressure overwhelms Scotus girls

West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic scored the first five points of the game and had the Scotus Central Catholic girls chasing all night in a 56-43 GACC win Tuesday in West Point.
The Bluejays (3-0) turned that 5-0 early lead into a 17-5 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Scotus (1-1) trailed by as much as 14, and cut it to under 10 in the fourth quarter, but GACC had an answer with a big hoop each time the Shamrocks were beginning to make some headway.
"They dug us a hole early. We kind of fought back here and there; had it down to six in the fourth quarter," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "But they came out, hit us in the mouth a little bit, got up early and we tried to fight back. It was just a lot to overcome."
Despite the 12 point deficit at the end of the first quarter, Scotus was within 16-12 moments later. GACC responded with the next six in a row and took a 26-15 advantage into the break. The Shamrocks fought all the way back to 46-40 in the fourth when the Bluejays hit a 3 and essentially ended any hopes for the comeback.
"It was a lot about what they did. They come out and play fast and are really aggressive on defense. I think it just kind of took us out of some things we wanted to do early," Ridder said. "It took us a little bit of time to get used to the pace and the physicality of the game. Once we got used to that, we did a pretty good job. It just took a little bit early to get going."
Senior Ava Kuhl led Scotus with 14 points including four 3-pointers. No other player was in double figures. Camille Pelan came close with three perimeter makes and nine points.
GACC's Sophia Hass and Brenna Rief both had 16.
"The pace was part of the constant pressure," Ridder said. "Whether it's in the full court or the half-court, they're always pressuring you super hard, and they're aggressive on offense. They're just coming at you all the time. I think it takes a little bit to get used to that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
