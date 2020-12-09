Bluejay pressure overwhelms Scotus girls

West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic scored the first five points of the game and had the Scotus Central Catholic girls chasing all night in a 56-43 GACC win Tuesday in West Point.

The Bluejays (3-0) turned that 5-0 early lead into a 17-5 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Scotus (1-1) trailed by as much as 14, and cut it to under 10 in the fourth quarter, but GACC had an answer with a big hoop each time the Shamrocks were beginning to make some headway.

"They dug us a hole early. We kind of fought back here and there; had it down to six in the fourth quarter," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "But they came out, hit us in the mouth a little bit, got up early and we tried to fight back. It was just a lot to overcome."

Despite the 12 point deficit at the end of the first quarter, Scotus was within 16-12 moments later. GACC responded with the next six in a row and took a 26-15 advantage into the break. The Shamrocks fought all the way back to 46-40 in the fourth when the Bluejays hit a 3 and essentially ended any hopes for the comeback.