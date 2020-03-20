Boone Central Girls: More than just basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That approach built a certain mental toughness. After fighting through adversity at the death of a friend, the girls were handed more adversity time and again on the court against the likes of Hastings Adams Central, Crofton and Grand Island Northwest.

But, Imus said, his group embraced the grind, even when wins were difficult to come by.

"This team finished 9-14 but could have had seven to eight more wins if the ball would have bounced our way a couple more times," Imus said. "I’d like to think we were close to reaching our potential because we had a mix of girls play from ninth through 12th grade who never played together, but they did a better job of understanding roles as the season moved along."

Senior Lauren Hedlund led in that regard, topping Cardinal players in points most nights and rounding into the team's most consistent threat. Others, including some freshmen, had their moments.

Hedlund and one other senior will graduate in a few months, but there's still a large roster remaining, one that can apply all kind of life and basketball lessons to the future.

"This group continued to persevere and learned quite a bit about themselves," Imus said. "We have quite a bit returning. I'm excited to see who steps up during the offseason and into next year."

