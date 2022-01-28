Braun, Kudron combine for another CHS girls win

Addie Kudron kept her hot shooting streak alive while fellow senior Tayler Braun scored in double-digits for the second time in three games and the Columbus High girls won their third in a row Thursday night 55-29 over rival Norfolk.

Kudron has made at least three three-pointers in each of the past three games while Braun, who hasn't been quite as consistent, has nonetheless become more of a weapon in the attacking zone.

Columbus led Thursday at home 10-1, saw Norfolk tied it 12-12 in the second quarter, but then scored 16 of the final 20 points before halftime and never led by fewer than nine points the rest of the way.

Kudron hit twice from three in each half, Braun sank two of her own and Columbus had nine three-pointers overall. Ellie Thompson joined that duo in double figures with 10 points.

CHS improved to 6-9 and won its third in a row for the first time in six years.

"It means something to these kids," coach Scott Schaefer said. "Granted, we're not in that conversation with winning district or going to state or any of that. But from where they are, they're making steps forward and it's a really positive thing. They feel that."

Nobody was feeling it early when a free throw by Norfolk senior Erin Schwanebeck accounted for the only points of the first five minutes. Braun ended that drought on a the first three of the tame then Carly Gaedeke scored on an offensive rebound, Kudron hit from three and Braun made two free throws for a 10-0 run to end the quarter.

Schwanebeck started the second with a three before junior teammate Tessa Gall scored eight in a row and tied it 12-12. Kudron answered with a three and Gadeke made a layup after a turnover. CHS ended the second on back-to-back Thompson buckets, another layup by Gaedeke, Braun three and Thompson layup.

Up 12 at the break, CHS saw that lead trimmed to nine midway through the third when Kudron came to the rescue with another three. Thompson's putback, Braun's layup and a three at the buzzer by Jordyn Trotta re-established control at 40-24.

Columbus then only allowed five points in the fourth quarter and started the final eight minutes with another Kudron three.

"Addie can get it started whenever," Braun said. "She's always on fire for us, and it's nice when we have an inside-out shot for her because that's her bread and butter; those shots always fall."

Kudron has made 11 threes in the past three games. Despite that recent surge, she couldn't quite put her finger on what's behind her recent success.

"Sometimes they go in and sometimes they don't; it just depends on the day," she said.

If Braun and Kudron have been the story on one end of the court, it's been defense on the other end. CHS has allowed fewer than 30 points in each of the past three games. The Discoverers haven't done that since a four-game winning streak in 2007 that included a 53-27 win over Omaha South, 42-19 win over Lincoln High and 44-25 victory against Norfolk.

"In practice, coach said we've come a long ways, and I think he's right, especially on defense," Braun said. "We talk a lot about helping over on the backside, and I think the past few games that's been really good for us."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

