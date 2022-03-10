Bulldog blitz: HLHF KO's Bergan in the first round, heads to first title game

LINCOLN - For the past three years, the most Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball could dream about was making it past the first round of the state tournament. Then came Thursday at the Devaney Center. It seems not even the Bulldogs' dreams made it this far.

In what might have been the best game this group has ever played, HLHF delivered a first-round knockout to nemesis Fremont Bergan and advanced to Saturday's D-2 state championship behind a 53-38 win.

The manner in which it was achieved far exceeded even the wildest fantasies coach Kandee Hanzel and her team could have imagined. HLHF scored the first 11 points of the game, built the lead to as much as 21 and had an advantage of double digits for about 28 minutes of game time.

Addison Schneider, who rightfully receives much of the attention from opponents and the media, was her usual self with 18 points and a bunch of rebounds. But in support of her always consistent efforts was a symphony of guard play among the likes of Lexi Frauendorfer, Halle Beller, Paige Beller, Alisha Dahlberg and Claire Korth.

HLHF won every area: shooting, rebounding, steals, assists, offensive boards, second chance points, free throw attempts - needless to say, it was domination.

Reality suddenly became more unbelievable for the Bulldogs than dreams. But this reality didn't happen by chance, Hanzel said. She had a sense her team was in for something big.

"Yes, we put it all together. I'm kind of shocked here," Hanzel said. "They came to play, and they've been ready to play since we finished Nebraska Christian."

Tuesday and the quarterfinals against Nebraska Christian included an 11-2 second-quarter run sparked by a full-court press that forced turnovers and created easy baskets. HLHF built the lead to 12 at half and continued to pull away for a 56-41 win. But that was Nebraska Christian and Thursday was Bergan.

Yes, that same Bergan team that beat HLHF in the first round last year and back-to-back in 2018 and 2019, also in the first round. Oh, and in the fall, it was Bergan that denied HLHF a volleyball championship in 2018.

Added to those disappointments was Schneider suffering a second torn ACL last year in the first quarter of the quarterfinal loss to Bergan. She went down early in the first quarter and never truly had an effect on the outcome.

Getting over the hump and finally winning in the first round had already been achieved. Could the Bulldogs take the next step and finally solve the Knights?

The answer was an emphatic "yes!"

HLHF finished the first quarter up 14-1 and forced Bergan into missing its first 14 shots. The lead grew to 25-11 at halftime and 39-23 through the first three quarters. The Knights didn't make a field goal until there was 5:20 left in the half.

Bergan was never closer than 12 following the 13-point advantage HLHF build on a Dahlberg three-pointer at the end of the first.

"We got in their face. We knew they had shooters," Hanzel said. "Their No. 4, (Kaitlyn) Mlnarik, she's really good on the drive, so our matchup zone was on point today. We just would not let her drive. Our guards were so fast on top to close out on shooters. I just thought we played pretty darn good basketball."

Mlnarik leads Bergan at nearly 13 points per game. She was held to just two.

"We've struggled with defense before, and we worried about them shooting outside shots because that kills us," Paige Beller said. "But they kept driving in and Addie kept on blocking the crap out of them and I was like, 'Let's go. Here we are.'"

Schneider scored a game-high 18 points and had 13 of that total in the second half. She only made five shots but also went 8 for 10 at the line and, like always, scored 11 of her points from offensive rebounds.

"It's a little bit of payback," Schneider, "because I couldn't play last year, but it feels really great."

Hanzel had a slightly different take: "She was a beast today; nobody was stopping her inside.

Schneider was a one-girl wrecking crew, but it was the variety in scoring, she said, that made HLHF so effective. Of the Bulldogs first 11 points in an 11-0 start, Halle Beller made a layup, Frauendorfer hit a three, Schneider scored in the paint, Dahlberg banked in a shot on a drive and Frauendorfer scored again - 11 points from four different players.

When Korth ended the first on a corner 3, it was 14 points from five different players.

"Our team, it's a team effort always, every single time, whether it's rebounding or scoring," Schneider said. "But our scoring, I felt, was even today where they couldn't focus on one person because everyone was scoring right away off the bat, shooting threes, driving on the inside. That was a total team effort today because they didn't know who to focus on."

HLHF will now focus on Shelton, a 53-37 winner over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the first semifinal of the day. Shelton overcame a nine-point first-quarter deficit and is into its first tile game in its first-ever trip to state.

Shelton gave up 19 points in the first quarter then just 18 the rest of the game. Junior guard Makenna Willis scored 25 and hit four three-pointers. Also known as the Bulldogs, Shelton is 27-1 and suffered its only loss to C-2 Centural on Jan. 13.

One of the Bulldogs will be crowned D-1 champion in the first game of the day Saturday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I just watched the first game, so we've got more work to do," Hanzel said. "It's going to be fun; we made it to the Bank, that's all we care about."

